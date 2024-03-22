Licking County property transfers: March 4-8 sales range from $60,000 to $752,000

The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County between March 4 and 8.

First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer

Buckeye Lake

530 Providence Lane; Roberts Janice S; McGhee William D and McGhee Susan; 3/8/2024; $514,900

Etna Township

8540 Mink St. SW; Caselli Ivy B; Hallam Michelle; 3/8/2024; $288,000

1073 Columbus St. SW; McKenzie Real Estate Solutions LLC; Staufer Kaitlyn Margaret and Judy Krauskopf; 3/5/2024; $255,000

Harrison Township

119 Beaman Gates Drive; Dunning Calvin D and Melanie Jenise; Campbell Colleen Aaron and Stuart Edwin Jr; 3/5/2024; $474,000

467 Apple Blossom Road; Lang Roxanne M and Andrew J; Sharpe David W; 3/4/2024; $450,000

7415 Blacks Road; Stanley Julie G; Burkett Kalee Michelle and Travis Neil; 3/4/2024; $449,900

183 Zackary Drive; Spires Charles; Rizal Ram and Pokhrel Meena; 3/6/2024; $440,000

123 Ellington Blvd.; Hogan Jhamari and Chelsey; Bowsher Matthew; 3/8/2024; $400,000

Heath

210 Heath Road; Roberts Charles D III and Susan M; Westfall Kenneth C and Westfall Cassandra D; 3/4/2024; $201,000

382 Laurel Oak Lane; River Oaks Development Inc; Pro Builder Home Improvement LLC; 3/4/2024; $60,000

Hebron

134 S. High St.; Fink Robin M; Samsal Deborah Sue; 3/6/2024; $202,000

Jersey Township

14346 Jug Street Road; Royer Sharon; Sutton John Jr and Janine; 3/5/2024; $475,000

2785 Headleys Mill Road; Southard Jodi; Hoover Katherine Ann; 3/7/2024; $399,000

Kirkersville

9515 Loop Road SW; Sites Kristine R and Tyler R; Royster Benjamin Lee and Clark Jessica Lynn; 3/6/2024; $315,000

Madison Township

12551 Lesley Road SE; Marinelli Anthony (Trustee); Francis Rory and Amy; 3/6/2024; $749,900

Newark

339 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Law Austin and Dunn Azlin; 3/6/2024; $366,900

393 Saint James Gate; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Borror Michael and Kendra; 3/6/2024; $352,900

327 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Parsil Abigail and Jacob; 3/6/2024; $340,900

395 Patrick Drive N.; Van Wey Enterprises Ltd; Van Wey Stout; 3/6/2024; $310,000

564 Wildflower Drive; Metheny Adam R and Raiya M; Yocca Jason; 3/4/2024; $300,000

165 Paramus Drive; Glen Ridge Homes LLC; Cormican Courtney C; 3/4/2024; $297,150

125 Isabelle Road; Read Jamison; Baker Daniel L and Erwine Taylor J; 3/7/2024; $262,400

232 Hudson Ave.; 232 Hudson LLC; LP 168 Property LLC; 3/8/2024; $261,824

1200 Hollar Lane; Property Central LLC; Gittisriboongul Rachan and Tan Chindia R; 3/5/2024; $200,000

501 Woods Ave.; Bowers Robert P; Frenton Troy M and Heather B; 3/7/2024; $165,000

228 N. Cedar St.; Samsal Deborah Sue; White Nicholas; 3/7/2024; $145,000

24 National Drive W.; Sothen Rodney B; Field Richard L and Stephanie L; 3/7/2024; $145,000

91 Madison Ave.; 91 Madison Ave LLC; Sothen Rodney B; 3/7/2024; $79,000

Newark Township

371 Queens Drive S.; Riley Julia A; Guertal Rebecca Meadows and William Robert; 3/8/2024; $581,000

Pataskala

514 Wagon Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Agyingi Rene Mbu and Nkinen Regina Nebel Agyingi; 3/4/2024; $465,830

1305 Andy Way; Maronda Homes LLC; Johnston Luke Shigeo and Caraline Elisabeth; 3/7/2024; $462,680

1143 Clare St.; Getjp Estates LLC; Khanal Pravesh; 3/5/2024; $380,000

239 Bent Tree Lane; Howard Tye; Preece Brandon L and Sohonage Maurlee M; 3/7/2024; $326,000

181 Melody Lane; BSFR TRS II LLC; Tower Theodore and Beverly Kay; 3/8/2024; $300,000

112 Windward Drive; Bhattarai Guman S and Khadka Bal K; Edington Kelsey A; 3/8/2024; $285,000

Perry Township

16401 Pinewood Trail Road; Keeler Betty A; Morrison Jerry Adam; 3/8/2024; $220,000

Reynoldsburg

1049 Lupine Court; Orbovich-Williams Michele Rose and Williams Christopher; Gajmer Kharka Bahadur and Gajmer Ajay; 3/8/2024; $445,100

900 Brosmer Drive; Hosley Stephanie N and Anthony Q; Chhetri Padam Bahadur Basnet and Neopaney Nir Maya; 3/8/2024; $441,000

8707 Linick Drive; Clark Caleb M and Kacey Lynn; Rai Mangal S and Baraily Ambika and Baraily Tripti; 3/7/2024; $412,000

867 Briaro St.; Uprety Hari P and Radhika; Sanyasi Jharna and Phuyel Deepak and Tamang Dawa D; 3/8/2024; $352,000

8822 Ormiston Circle; Chavis Brandon and Brandi; Holmes Luke; 3/6/2024; $320,000

Union Township

2912 Lees Road SE; Wharrey Shawn Michael and Kristan Nicole; Rhoda Michelle and Rhoda Cherokee; 3/8/2024; $752,000

Utica

16 Overbrook Drive; Shepler Brad E and Jennifer L; Shough William Lentz Jr and Stevens Angel; 3/7/2024; $220,000

