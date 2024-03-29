Licking County property transfers: March 11-15 sales range from $105,000 to $1.35 million
The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County between March 11 and 15.
First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer
Buckeye Lake
181 Lakeview Drive; Rochell Alan K and Deborah A (Trustees); Besanceney Girard E and James Karen G; 3/13/2024; $1,250,000
137 Narragansett Drive; Maple Bay Investors LLC; Rochell Alan and Deborah; 3/14/2024; $647,500
192 Renner St.; Tobon Properties LLC; Haggy Dwane D and Haggy Christine; 3/12/2024; $199,900
Etna Township
104 Whittington Place; Karschner Daniel A and Barbara E; Mildren Jason; 3/12/2024; $464,900
61 Ballman Road SW; Heine Kevin K and Monahan Kelly Lynn; Runyon Kaitlin M and Keseg Logan N; 3/12/2024; $327,000
9118 Mink St. SW; Hanna Donna J; Lane Cody and Abigail; 3/14/2024; $269,900
Harrison Township
167 Lexington Woods Drive; Varley Mary E; Weber Michael D and Catherine M; 3/13/2024; $600,000
No address listed - Outville Road; Charvat Christy A; The Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District; 3/13/2024; $219,000
Heath
301 Nicholas Drive; Hartfield Kelly Elisabeth; Shea Michael E and Pamela S; 3/14/2024; $280,000
41 Swainford Drive; Parkhill Ray S; Tucker Brittany N and Peterson Travis B; 3/14/2024; $260,000
1644 Watson Road; Cliffel and Cliffel LLC; Watson Lake LLC; 3/12/2024; $142,500
Hebron
1142 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; McConkey Christopher and Michelle; 3/13/2024; $347,900
113 Hamilton Ave.; AJ Hebron LLC; Smith Autumn and Dewitt Robin and Sarnes Corey N; 3/14/2024; $214,240
Johnstown
65 S. Oregon St.; Russo Sheila J; Evans Anne; 3/11/2024; $400,000
43 E. Jersey St.; Merrill Deborah A; Smith Karla and David; 3/12/2024; $270,000
Liberty Township
8937 Concord Road; Scojos LLC; Bauer Denise; 3/12/2024; $715,000
Licking Township
30 Lake Drive; Ripko Paul H and Cindy; Wagner Rita C (Trustee); 3/11/2024; $1,350,000
Madison Township
175 Brentwood Drive NE; Wallace Diane I; Allen Kelly and Johnson Travis; 3/12/2024; $280,000
Newark
2531 Pleasant Crest Court; Schafer James Richard and Anne Elizabeth; Brandon Daniel Jr and Amanda; 3/12/2024; $540,000
476 Wildflower Drive; Pritchard Bradley J and Debra; Hughes Cyle James Sr and Amanda; 3/15/2024; $390,000
299 Creek Bend Court; Orr Jeffrey B; Shaw Burrell Howard II and April H; 3/11/2024; $375,000
340 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Hayhurst Charles; 3/12/2024; $320,665
444 Wildflower Drive; Wright Danny C and Cheryl L; Bracken Susan M; 3/13/2024; $295,900
124 Stonington Place; Pastorius Marjorie A; McCoy Theresa Marie; 3/15/2024; $259,900
398 Sabrecutt Drive; Burwell Charles A; Williams Justis; 3/12/2024; $220,000
272 Central Ave.; McCormack Richard and Melissa; Power John Francis and Kathleen G; 3/11/2024; $211,000
60 Magnolia Ave.; Boucher Steven Tracy; Gutridge Daniel Bailey and Crystal Marie; 3/12/2024; $207,500
675 Country Club Drive; Vernau Garrett Joseph and Victoria; Walters Cecilia Marie; 3/12/2024; $193,500
420 Eddy St.; Kauahi Kalei C and Angela; Long Khristopher Sr and Long Michelle; 3/11/2024; $180,000
625 Country Club Drive D-3; Walters Cicilia Marie; Borgia Clark and Kimberly; 3/11/2024; $144,900
388 W. Main St.; Flat Tire LLC; Karki Sanjay Kumar and Paudel Pratap; 3/12/2024; $130,000
17 Rear Kreig St.; West Church Street Holdings LLC; Reese Jackson; 3/12/2024; $105,000
Pataskala
1197 Cunningham Ave.; Maronda Homes LLC; Bhandari Rabindra and Bhattarai Shreesha; 3/12/2024; $507,395
214 Leatherleaf Way; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Rizal Bhim P and Januka; 3/11/2024; $462,475
514 Stoneshire Loop; Frazier Karen D and Harold G; Langel Barbara A and William G; 3/11/2024; $429,900
370 Haystack Court; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; White Ernest L Jr and Howard Cheryl; 3/12/2024; $405,205
118 Harrison St. SW; Eye Homes Inc; Morgan Alvah Marcus Jr and Garcia Frank M; 3/11/2024; $400,000
108 Heron Ave.; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Howard Laura and Tye; 3/11/2024; $395,000
419 Oak Meadow Drive; Hockstok Rebecca L and Wallace Christopher L (Trustees); Stalnaker Avery J and Chelsey E; 3/14/2024; $353,000
Reynoldsburg
9023 Ridgeline Drive; Siemer Timothy R and Zoryanna; Wingate Fred James and Eileen; 3/13/2024; $500,000
1037 Mueller Court; Votteler Marc R and Makenzie; Rocco Anthony F and Miller Melanie J; 3/12/2024; $409,601
8472 Kingsley Drive; Ellinger Bradley L and Heather R; Sunchurey Goma Devi and Saha Aria; 3/11/2024; $306,000
Utica
520 Mill St.; KLM Property Group LLC; Brockman Andrew; 3/13/2024; $114,900
This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $105,000 to $1.35 million