Licking County property transfers: March 11-15 sales range from $105,000 to $1.35 million

The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County between March 11 and 15.

First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer

Buckeye Lake

181 Lakeview Drive; Rochell Alan K and Deborah A (Trustees); Besanceney Girard E and James Karen G; 3/13/2024; $1,250,000

137 Narragansett Drive; Maple Bay Investors LLC; Rochell Alan and Deborah; 3/14/2024; $647,500

192 Renner St.; Tobon Properties LLC; Haggy Dwane D and Haggy Christine; 3/12/2024; $199,900

Etna Township

104 Whittington Place; Karschner Daniel A and Barbara E; Mildren Jason; 3/12/2024; $464,900

61 Ballman Road SW; Heine Kevin K and Monahan Kelly Lynn; Runyon Kaitlin M and Keseg Logan N; 3/12/2024; $327,000

9118 Mink St. SW; Hanna Donna J; Lane Cody and Abigail; 3/14/2024; $269,900

Harrison Township

167 Lexington Woods Drive; Varley Mary E; Weber Michael D and Catherine M; 3/13/2024; $600,000

No address listed - Outville Road; Charvat Christy A; The Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District; 3/13/2024; $219,000

Heath

301 Nicholas Drive; Hartfield Kelly Elisabeth; Shea Michael E and Pamela S; 3/14/2024; $280,000

41 Swainford Drive; Parkhill Ray S; Tucker Brittany N and Peterson Travis B; 3/14/2024; $260,000

1644 Watson Road; Cliffel and Cliffel LLC; Watson Lake LLC; 3/12/2024; $142,500

Hebron

1142 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; McConkey Christopher and Michelle; 3/13/2024; $347,900

113 Hamilton Ave.; AJ Hebron LLC; Smith Autumn and Dewitt Robin and Sarnes Corey N; 3/14/2024; $214,240

Johnstown

65 S. Oregon St.; Russo Sheila J; Evans Anne; 3/11/2024; $400,000

43 E. Jersey St.; Merrill Deborah A; Smith Karla and David; 3/12/2024; $270,000

Liberty Township

8937 Concord Road; Scojos LLC; Bauer Denise; 3/12/2024; $715,000

Licking Township

30 Lake Drive; Ripko Paul H and Cindy; Wagner Rita C (Trustee); 3/11/2024; $1,350,000

Madison Township

175 Brentwood Drive NE; Wallace Diane I; Allen Kelly and Johnson Travis; 3/12/2024; $280,000

Newark

2531 Pleasant Crest Court; Schafer James Richard and Anne Elizabeth; Brandon Daniel Jr and Amanda; 3/12/2024; $540,000

476 Wildflower Drive; Pritchard Bradley J and Debra; Hughes Cyle James Sr and Amanda; 3/15/2024; $390,000

299 Creek Bend Court; Orr Jeffrey B; Shaw Burrell Howard II and April H; 3/11/2024; $375,000

340 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Hayhurst Charles; 3/12/2024; $320,665

444 Wildflower Drive; Wright Danny C and Cheryl L; Bracken Susan M; 3/13/2024; $295,900

124 Stonington Place; Pastorius Marjorie A; McCoy Theresa Marie; 3/15/2024; $259,900

398 Sabrecutt Drive; Burwell Charles A; Williams Justis; 3/12/2024; $220,000

272 Central Ave.; McCormack Richard and Melissa; Power John Francis and Kathleen G; 3/11/2024; $211,000

60 Magnolia Ave.; Boucher Steven Tracy; Gutridge Daniel Bailey and Crystal Marie; 3/12/2024; $207,500

675 Country Club Drive; Vernau Garrett Joseph and Victoria; Walters Cecilia Marie; 3/12/2024; $193,500

420 Eddy St.; Kauahi Kalei C and Angela; Long Khristopher Sr and Long Michelle; 3/11/2024; $180,000

625 Country Club Drive D-3; Walters Cicilia Marie; Borgia Clark and Kimberly; 3/11/2024; $144,900

388 W. Main St.; Flat Tire LLC; Karki Sanjay Kumar and Paudel Pratap; 3/12/2024; $130,000

17 Rear Kreig St.; West Church Street Holdings LLC; Reese Jackson; 3/12/2024; $105,000

Pataskala

1197 Cunningham Ave.; Maronda Homes LLC; Bhandari Rabindra and Bhattarai Shreesha; 3/12/2024; $507,395

214 Leatherleaf Way; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Rizal Bhim P and Januka; 3/11/2024; $462,475

514 Stoneshire Loop; Frazier Karen D and Harold G; Langel Barbara A and William G; 3/11/2024; $429,900

370 Haystack Court; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; White Ernest L Jr and Howard Cheryl; 3/12/2024; $405,205

118 Harrison St. SW; Eye Homes Inc; Morgan Alvah Marcus Jr and Garcia Frank M; 3/11/2024; $400,000

108 Heron Ave.; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Howard Laura and Tye; 3/11/2024; $395,000

419 Oak Meadow Drive; Hockstok Rebecca L and Wallace Christopher L (Trustees); Stalnaker Avery J and Chelsey E; 3/14/2024; $353,000

Reynoldsburg

9023 Ridgeline Drive; Siemer Timothy R and Zoryanna; Wingate Fred James and Eileen; 3/13/2024; $500,000

1037 Mueller Court; Votteler Marc R and Makenzie; Rocco Anthony F and Miller Melanie J; 3/12/2024; $409,601

8472 Kingsley Drive; Ellinger Bradley L and Heather R; Sunchurey Goma Devi and Saha Aria; 3/11/2024; $306,000

Utica

520 Mill St.; KLM Property Group LLC; Brockman Andrew; 3/13/2024; $114,900

