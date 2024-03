Licking County property transfers: Feb. 12 to 16 sales range from $102,500 to $1.8 million

The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County between Feb. 12 and 16.

First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer

Buckeye Lake

133 Narragansett Drive; Maple Bay Investors LLC; Rice Jeffrey D and Catherine M; 2/13/2024; $697,500

Etna Township

120 Crabapple Lane; Ghimire Hari and Jaya; Rich Tyler A and De La Riva Karen Esquivel; 2/12/2024; $343,000

Granville

238 Bryn Du Drive; Lewis Edward D and Laura B; Ulreich-Smith Kimberly and Smith Kenneth; 2/14/2024; $710,000

414 E. College St.; Parsley Ruth Ann (Trustees); CBJ Investors LLC; 2/13/2024; $473,000

Granville Township

3001 Welsh Hills Road; Daniel Katelyn M J and Nathan; Carpenter Kameron and Madison; 2/13/2024; $320,000

Hanover

315 Alta Drive; Edwards Mark and Amber Jolyn; Conn Bridget and Brandon; 2/15/2024; $515,000

Harrison Township

6312 Beecher Road; Welsh Mark J; Mab Equipment LLC; 2/15/2024; $1,800,000

Hartford

92 N. High St.; Holbrook Custom Homes LLC; Vogel Abigail and Seth; 2/16/2024; $350,000

Heath

797 Crescent Drive; Sommer Elissa Ann and Blanc Elaine M; Rhodes Seth and Emily; 2/16/2024; $395,900

1821 Pine Road; Selby Terry Wallis and Joanna Lyn; Howell Cecil and Debra; 2/15/2024; $369,900

Hebron

111 Sands Drive; Rock Jarrod C and Amanda E; Moriarty Patti; 2/12/2024; $242,500

Johnstown

322 Raccoon Ave.; Priest Jonathan R and Sarah Haley; Rowe William C and Aliya Pearl; 2/15/2024; $445,000

Licking Township

438 Avon Place; Walters Eric P and Adkins Jennifer; Miller Nicholas K; 2/12/2024; $570,000

Madison Township

886 Swans Road NE; Miller Mark and Judy; Slonaker Robert and Liu Yu; 2/12/2024; $102,500

Newark

315 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Wilbur Ryan and Veronica; 2/16/2024; $362,900

331 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Hollyfield Brian; 2/16/2024; $358,900

929 Glyn Evans Court; Brown Alexandra A and Snyder Adam M; Maidel Bruce A; 2/16/2024; $304,000

920 Cleveland Ave.; Heath Soybean Growers LLC; Jungers Vavizara P; 2/14/2024; $275,000

1966 Cherry Valley Road; Howell Cecil and Debra; Kimbler Danny and Elizabeth M; 2/13/2024; $260,000

251 Granville St.; Drake Cynthia A; Angle Karen Sue and Moran William Ray; 2/16/2024; $250,000

309 Buckingham St.; Ianni Sam and Gaskeen Robert; JBDL Investments LLC; 2/12/2024; $179,900

1028 Harris Ave.; Griffith Christopher L; Faith Restored LLC; 2/14/2024; $136,000

122 Poplar Ave.; Skeens Joyce A; Bemiller Aaron D and Veronica M; 2/16/2024; $135,000

245 Boyleston Ave.; McMannis Meghann N; McCall James M and Tracey; 2/13/2024; $124,000

Pataskala

747 Herd Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Latham Michael Dwaine Jr and Delaina Marie; 2/13/2024; $470,405

501 Wagon Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Shankhar Budhi and Kausila and Dhudraj John and Karki Sonu; 2/15/2024; $449,990

300 Stoneshire Loop; Curtis Steven R and Shirley M; Schmitt James H and Valerie J; 2/16/2024; $425,000

390 Bristol Drive; Malicoate Michael W and Kathy J; Serra Carlos and Fatima; 2/13/2024; $377,300

947 Burtwood Court; Powell-Harkins Lindsey K; McKay Kyle Mitchell and Aiello Katelyn; 2/12/2024; $373,900

323 Enos Loomis St.; KP Homes LLC; Sarki Man B and Sarki Bishnu; 2/12/2024; $334,000

Union Township

1953 Beaver Run Road; Cunningham Kim and Cunningham Deborah; Coulter Ronald; 2/16/2024; $497,000

969 Union Station Road; Smith Ginnette L; Olson Ryne; 2/13/2024; $218,000

