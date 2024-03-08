Licking County property transfers: Feb. 19 to 23 sales range from $92,000 to $640,000
The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County between Feb. 19 to 23.
First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer
Etna Township
139 Crabapple Lane; Lamichhane Parbati; Magar Damber Bahadur and Tamang Bhim B and Gajmer Dil; 2/22/2024; $339,000
159 Pebble Creek Drive SW; Lee Melanee A; Stull Stuart; 2/22/2024; $278,000
241 Ballman Road SW; Sivi Homes LLC; Willson Melissa and Tim; 2/22/2024; $275,000
164 Stirling Way; Safeway Real Estate Ltd Partnership; Nova Design Build LLC; 2/22/2024; $48,500
Fallsbury Township
13097 Anderson Road; Freeman Jack R; Miller Andrew Junior; 2/22/2024; $401,069
Granville
105 Mount Parnassus Drive; Clariot Granville LLC; Bernard Jeffrey and Marietta; 2/20/2024; $640,000
226 S. Main St.; King Shane; Wines Kevin N and Phillips Kent A; 2/20/2024; $585,000
Harrison Township
6470 York Road; Brock Richard and Susan; Eirehaven Ltd; 2/20/2024; $630,000
165 Natalie Lane; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Demissie Misganaw Tesfaye and Dissassa Liya Mijena; 2/20/2024; $429,900
Hartford
58 S. Main St.; Twyford Spencer William; Weaver Edgil; 2/23/2024; $145,000
Hartford Township
9822 Parsons Road; Kinney Laura R and Lowell E Jr; Myers Richard Paul III and Amanda; 2/20/2024; $400,000
Heath
390 River Oaks Drive; Monticello Homes I LLC; Rife Daniel Frederick and Candace Lee; 2/20/2024; $493,350
972 Northbrook Court; Licking County Coalition for Housing; Wharton Luke Thomas; 2/21/2024; $277,000
1854 Walnut Road; Kirkpatrick Troy L and Stefanie M; Moyer Adora F and Dubinsky Ryan R; 2/20/2024; $235,000
Hebron
1138 Lake Forest Drive; Smoot Taylor and Courtney; Campbell Timothy and Manley Colleen; 2/20/2024; $342,500
Johnstown
534 Cannondale Ave.; Schlabach Builders Ltd; Melfi Michael; 2/20/2024; $427,606
161 Leafy Dell Road; Snowden Cynthia Louise and Gregory Allan; Edwards Alexander E and Gabrielle R; 2/22/2024; $400,000
653 Concord Village Circle; Melfi Michael A; Dearth Peggy Lynn; 2/20/2024; $327,500
Liberty Township
8295 Concord Road; Davis Daniel S and Tammy A; Lewis Austin J and Lewis Hannah R; 2/20/2024; $470,000
Newark
374 Eddy St.; McPeek Chad M; Bevard Jay Tyler; 2/21/2024; $177,500
50 State St.; Kilpatrick Kenneth Rodney; CGGA LLC; 2/20/2024; $92,000
Pataskala
6321 Mink St.; Yomon Home LLC and S & S Handyman Services LLC; Martin Chadford; 2/21/2024; $379,000
739 Herd Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Akin Candy Mae and Moreno William Crus; 2/20/2024; $348,800
366 Meadow Way; Emery's Maintenance Building and Remodeling Inc; Ferguson Jack; 2/22/2024; $295,000
Reynoldsburg
1111 Dawn Drive; Bivens Lee A and Nan C; Orozco Juan Alejandro; 2/20/2024; $370,000
8544 Starlight Court; Baniya Yam and Ganga; Smith Corey James and Katelyn Dale; 2/20/2024; $360,000
Union Township
50 Waters Edge Drive; Vandenbark Terry L and Gay; Kruger Charles R and Cybele E; 2/22/2024; $500,000
Utica
412 Mill St.; Miller Jennifer A and Day Robert E; Taylor Yasmina and Marston Mackenlee; 2/20/2024; $108,000
This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $92,000 to $640,000