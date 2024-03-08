Licking County property transfers: Feb. 19 to 23 sales range from $92,000 to $640,000

The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County between Feb. 19 to 23.

First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer

Etna Township

139 Crabapple Lane; Lamichhane Parbati; Magar Damber Bahadur and Tamang Bhim B and Gajmer Dil; 2/22/2024; $339,000

159 Pebble Creek Drive SW; Lee Melanee A; Stull Stuart; 2/22/2024; $278,000

241 Ballman Road SW; Sivi Homes LLC; Willson Melissa and Tim; 2/22/2024; $275,000

164 Stirling Way; Safeway Real Estate Ltd Partnership; Nova Design Build LLC; 2/22/2024; $48,500

Fallsbury Township

13097 Anderson Road; Freeman Jack R; Miller Andrew Junior; 2/22/2024; $401,069

Granville

105 Mount Parnassus Drive; Clariot Granville LLC; Bernard Jeffrey and Marietta; 2/20/2024; $640,000

226 S. Main St.; King Shane; Wines Kevin N and Phillips Kent A; 2/20/2024; $585,000

Harrison Township

6470 York Road; Brock Richard and Susan; Eirehaven Ltd; 2/20/2024; $630,000

165 Natalie Lane; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Demissie Misganaw Tesfaye and Dissassa Liya Mijena; 2/20/2024; $429,900

Hartford

58 S. Main St.; Twyford Spencer William; Weaver Edgil; 2/23/2024; $145,000

Hartford Township

9822 Parsons Road; Kinney Laura R and Lowell E Jr; Myers Richard Paul III and Amanda; 2/20/2024; $400,000

Heath

390 River Oaks Drive; Monticello Homes I LLC; Rife Daniel Frederick and Candace Lee; 2/20/2024; $493,350

972 Northbrook Court; Licking County Coalition for Housing; Wharton Luke Thomas; 2/21/2024; $277,000

1854 Walnut Road; Kirkpatrick Troy L and Stefanie M; Moyer Adora F and Dubinsky Ryan R; 2/20/2024; $235,000

Hebron

1138 Lake Forest Drive; Smoot Taylor and Courtney; Campbell Timothy and Manley Colleen; 2/20/2024; $342,500

Johnstown

534 Cannondale Ave.; Schlabach Builders Ltd; Melfi Michael; 2/20/2024; $427,606

161 Leafy Dell Road; Snowden Cynthia Louise and Gregory Allan; Edwards Alexander E and Gabrielle R; 2/22/2024; $400,000

653 Concord Village Circle; Melfi Michael A; Dearth Peggy Lynn; 2/20/2024; $327,500

Liberty Township

8295 Concord Road; Davis Daniel S and Tammy A; Lewis Austin J and Lewis Hannah R; 2/20/2024; $470,000

Newark

374 Eddy St.; McPeek Chad M; Bevard Jay Tyler; 2/21/2024; $177,500

50 State St.; Kilpatrick Kenneth Rodney; CGGA LLC; 2/20/2024; $92,000

Pataskala

6321 Mink St.; Yomon Home LLC and S & S Handyman Services LLC; Martin Chadford; 2/21/2024; $379,000

739 Herd Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Akin Candy Mae and Moreno William Crus; 2/20/2024; $348,800

366 Meadow Way; Emery's Maintenance Building and Remodeling Inc; Ferguson Jack; 2/22/2024; $295,000

Reynoldsburg

1111 Dawn Drive; Bivens Lee A and Nan C; Orozco Juan Alejandro; 2/20/2024; $370,000

8544 Starlight Court; Baniya Yam and Ganga; Smith Corey James and Katelyn Dale; 2/20/2024; $360,000

Union Township

50 Waters Edge Drive; Vandenbark Terry L and Gay; Kruger Charles R and Cybele E; 2/22/2024; $500,000

Utica

412 Mill St.; Miller Jennifer A and Day Robert E; Taylor Yasmina and Marston Mackenlee; 2/20/2024; $108,000

