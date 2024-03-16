Licking County gets $3.5 million grant to realign Beech, County Line roads, US 62 near Intel

A $3.5 million federal grant will help Licking County officials figure out the best routes to move traffic to the Intel computer chip manufacturing site under construction just south of Johnstown.

U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville, announced Friday the funds had been secured, as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, to realign Beech Road, County Line Road and U.S. 62.

"Licking County has become a hotbed for investment and growth, bringing with it a number of challenges for residents," Balderson said. "This funding will help substantially reduce future traffic and congestion issues associated with new development in the area."

Licking County Commissioner Duane Flowers said more funding will be needed to improve the area road network, which includes old county and township roads and poor-angle intersections insufficient for the coming growth and development.

"It's a start, but that's all it is, is a start," Flowers said. "When you look at this whole northwest part of the county, it's a big puzzle right now — puzzle that has to be put together."

The county roads need to be improved in preparation for Intel, now expected to begin production in 2027. Some roads are projected to carry thousands of motorists a day instead of a few hundred now.

"A lot of them never had the proper base," Flowers said. "We have to bring up the structure of the road to handle more traffic. Widening comes later."

Bill Lozier, the Licking County Transportation Improvement District projects director, said, the district applied for the grant, which can be combined with $1 million in previous government funding to improve traffic routes from the northwest to Intel.

The money will be used for a study and possibly design and right-of-way acquisition, Lozier said. Widening highways is not sufficient to address the needs, he said. Improvements to local roads is essential.

“We’ve had many conversations with Balderson’s office on the improvements,” Lozier said. “These improvements are hard to make with local money.

“Everything along (U.S.) 62 is a ‘T’ intersection and that makes for poor levels of service,” he said. “Everything is a jog, so we’re trying to fix those jogs.”

To reach Intel from the northwest, or Delaware County, motorists travel south on County Line Road, turn left onto Fancher Road NW, right onto U.S. 62, left onto Green Chapel Road and right onto Clover Valley Road.

Although further study is needed, Lozier likes a Fancher Road connection directly to Green Chapel without traveling on U.S. 62 and backtracking.

“The idea would be, instead of jogging through 62, have a four-way intersection (crossing over U.S. 62),” Lozier said. “We expect some widening on 62, but a connector is still needed to improve congestion on 62.”

Another option would be to improve the connection from County Line Road to Beech Road.

“We have to study various alternatives,” Lozier said. “Our preliminary study shows more benefit from Fancher to Green Chapel than County Line to Beech.

“The left-hand turns cause all the congestion on a roadway. Everything is a 45-degree angle. That causes more problems. This has the potential to having a significant regional benefit to the flow of traffic.”

Monroe Township Trustee Troy Hendren welcomed the news of the federal funding.

“That’s great," Hendren said. "The way this area is growing, we’ve been waiting for an announcement such as this. I don’t know how much $3.5 million will do. It is very much needed. We knew something was going to happen to that area.”

