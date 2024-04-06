Licking County bridge reopens days after flooding caused collapse which ‘trapped’ residents

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – The temporary bridge on Wolford Road near Newark in Licking County is back open as of about 7 p.m. Friday night.

The bridge was put in place as a temporary passage over Rocky Fork Creek while a new permanent bridge is being built. The temporary bridge nearly floated away after heavy rains flooded the area Monday and Tuesday.

Former Buckeye sentenced for selling guns, drugs to undercover agent

“On Monday, we were out here, spent the night. We had some crews out here overnight watching it, worrying about whether or not the temporary bridge may float, although it was sitting on an abutment and hopefully, we were hopeful that it wasn’t going to. But on Tuesday, as the waters began to rise, it lifted off of one of the abutments,” said Kim Christian the Deputy Administrator for the Licking County Engineer’s Office.

The county had eyes on the bridge and knew it could be a potential problem.

“We’ve had some bridges that’s gone out unexpectedly, although we and you know, I was watching this one, so we knew it potentially was going to go out,” Christian said.

Beginning after Monday’s rain, excavators were put in place to hold the bridge down with a chain connecting the bridge to a tree as well. But Tuesday, the ground surrounding the bridge started to give way.

“We were out here all-day Tuesday. We’ve been out there all day every day since the rain. Today, we’ve been out here since about 7 a.m. They’ve worked nonstop and we’re hopeful that hopefully that it’ll be open by 6 or 7 tonight,” said Christian.

The estimate was accurate as the bridge was back open Friday night.

“I mean, as you can see, we’ve got a bridge. And I’m on the other side of it,” Wolford Road resident Vito Rosato joked Friday evening after the road was reopened.

NBC4 first talked to Rosato Thursday evening when he walked across the collapsed bridge to go to the grocery store with his mother.

“You have news team showing up, you know, you do get a quick response, especially when people hear that, you know, you got people on a dead end road that’s been stuck, you know, without being able to get out there off the road for five days straight, you know, being able to get to the doctors or to the grocery store,” he said Friday night.

Christian and the County Engineer’s office have been monitoring the situation. They’ve also been hearing from residents.

“There’s been some negative, of course, because they feel stranded. The unfortunate thing is that the one way in, one way out, it’s been a flood plain. So it makes it somewhat difficult for us,” she said.

NBC4 asked Christian how long it takes to get a crane and contractors to do the work.

“They were able to get it the next day, but we wasn’t able to do anything until the water receded to where they can actually get down in there,” she said.

Rosato was impressed that the crew was able to get the bridge back up and operable in a single day.

“They showed up with, you know, Cranes, you know, a ton of people,” he said.

The new permanent bridge is set to be complete by May or June of this year, according to Christian and the County Engineer’s office.

Rosato is still concerned about the height of the new bridge not leaving enough room underneath for the water to pass.

“Really surprised at how low it is. Its water was hitting this bridge before it was hitting this bridge. We’re going to run into problems with it. So, every time it floods, it may not move this massive bridge, but it’s just going to dig the road out around it. So we’ll get stuck again,” he said.

Other residents who spoke to NBC4 Thursday and Friday had similar concerns for future flooding. Debris and tree branches stacked up at the bridge Tuesday after the water rose. The debris remained several days later even as water subsided.

NBC4 asked Christian, “Being on a flood plain, does that change how you approach putting a bridge in? Do you have to put the bridge in higher?”

“It certainly does, yeah,” she said. “So, the new structure that’s going in now is slightly above the previous structure. But we do have to watch the elevation.”

Construction on the permanent structure is set to resume on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.