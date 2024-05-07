Licht Judicial Complex evacuated due to `security concern.' What to know.

PROVIDENCE – The Licht Judicial Complex on Benefit Street was evacuated Tuesday morning due to an unspecified "security concern."

"The Rhode Island Judiciary has currently evacuated all persons from the Licht Judicial Complex in Providence to evaluate a security concern. An update will be shared as soon as Judiciary operations leadership deem the building safe to reenter," courts spokeswoman Lexi Kriss said in an email around 10 a.m.

The Providence police are on the scene, according to a lawyer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Officials evacuate Licht Judicial Complex Tuesday morning due to `security concern'