License plate reader notifies police of wanted vehicle; ends in pursuit, arrest

(KRON) – A felon who was found with a significant amount of prescription drugs was arrested after evading deputies, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, San Mateo deputies were notified of a wanted vehicle driving on Highway 1, entering Half Moon Bay from an automated license plate reader.

After locating the vehicle, deputies initiated a traffic stop. However, the driver attempted to evade the deputies. A perimeter was set to detain the driver.

Mercedes found engulfed in flames in Russian Hill garage

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Moss Beach resident Hector L. Gonzalez.

Deputies found a significant amount of prescription drugs on Gonzalez. He was also in possession of pepper spray, which is illegal for a felon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gonzalez was arrested and later booked into the Maguire Correction Facility for multiple charges, including:

Felony possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell

Felony reckless evading

Resisting arrest

Possessing a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of pepper spray

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Deputy Gustavo Islas at gislas@smcgov.org or call (650) 726-8288.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.