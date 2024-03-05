Library program focuses on use of criminal records in genealogy

Mar. 4—HIGH POINT — The High Point Public Library's Heritage Research Center will host an unusual genealogy program, "When Crime Does Pay: Using N.C. Criminal Records for Family History," at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the library's Morgan Community Room.

The presentation will also be streamed live via Facebook.

History and genealogy librarian Larry Cates will explain the various types of criminal court records generated in 19th-century North Carolina, from dockets to writs to summonses to depositions. He will also discuss where and how those records can be found, and the impact they can have on understanding family relationships and individual ancestors.

The presentation will be peppered with spicy examples from Cates' own genealogical research collected across three decades.

The North Carolina Genealogical Society is co-sponsoring the program.

For information about the program and how to access it virtually, contact Cates at 336-883-3637 or larry.cates@highpointnc.gov.