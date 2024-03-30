Library Lines: Read the signs in ASL classes

The library will be closed Sunday, March 31.

American Sign Language classes begin on Tuesday, April 2, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Neuss room located on our lower level. Join educator Judy Ryan for an informal discovery of American Sign Language. Conversational signs will be practiced and all skill levels are welcome including young learners 8 years or older. The six-week ASL session will continue through May 7. Attend when you can, registration is not required. Please note the later start time as we hope to accommodate work schedules and those who attend other classes offered at the library on Tuesday evenings.

Feeling kinda fungi? Then plan to attend our Mushroom Seminar on Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m. Brianne and Burt Crittenden, owners of Moonlight Mushroom Company, will discuss mushrooms in the wild and the “wood wide web.” Find out how mushrooms help humans and why we should care about them. Learn the basics of edible mushroom cultivation for the at-home hobbyist. If you would like to take home a mushroom growing kit please register in advance by calling 231-627-2381 or stop by the library to register. Registration is not required to attend the seminar.

On Wednesday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in collaboration with the Straits Area Audubon Society we welcome U.S. Forest Service Insect Specialist, Robert Haaks. His presentation, “Aquatic Insects, Concentrating on the Value of Midges to Migrating Birds,” will cover information relating to many groups of aquatic insects and he will discuss interesting aspects of their life histories. Did you know that hatching aquatic midges serve as the primary food source for birds and fish? Join us to discover more interesting facts about aquatic insects and learn the important roles they play in keeping freshwater ecosystems functioning properly.

We are hosting author John Smolens on Wednesday, May 1, at 6 p.m. as part of the Library of Michigan’s 2024 Michigan Notable Books Author Tour. This year 13 authors whose engaging works were chosen as 2024 Michigan Notable Books will visit 50 sites throughout the state.

We hope you will join us for this unique opportunity to meet an accomplished author and English Professor Emeritus from Northern Michigan University. Smolens’ latest novel, "A Cold, Hard Prayer," is a work of historical fiction and his 12th novel. Smolens previously made the MI Notable Book list for "Wolf’s Mouth" in 2017 and "Day of Days" in 2022. Refreshments will be served at this author event, all are welcome to attend.

The Michigan Notable Books (MNB) program is designed to promote reading of Michigan authors and stories by annually selecting 20 titles that best reflect the diverse ethnic, historical, literary and cultural experiences in the state. “Michigan truly is a mosaic of inspiration for writers. Each MNB selection offers a unique touch point into the rich stories and beautiful landscape of our great state. Everyone will find something of interest that speaks to the voices and experiences of what it means to be a Michigander” said state librarian Randy Riley.

In addition to the author tour, the Library of Michigan Foundation is hosting the Night for Notables reception on Saturday, April 20, to honor the 2024 Michigan Notable Books authors. Stephen Mack Jones, the two-time Michigan Notable Books award winning author of "August Snow" and"Dead of Winter" will give a keynote and attendees will get a chance to meet many of the 2024 Notable authors. For more information about this event taking place at the Library of Michigan in downtown Lansing, visit libraryofmichiganfoundation.com/mnbnightfornotables.

The 2024 Michigan Notable Books program and Author Tour are made possible thanks to the generous support of the Library of Michigan, the Library of Michigan Foundation, and Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For additional sponsors, please visit the Library of Michigan Foundation’s website at LibraryofMichiganFoundation.org.

— Paula Jewell is program director of the Cheboygan Area Public Library.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Library Lines: Read the signs in ASL classes