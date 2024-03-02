Library Lines: Learn all about lampreys

The sea lamprey is a Great Lakes invasive species that attaches to fish with a suction cup mouth and takes hold by digging teeth into flesh.

Did you know that sea lampreys, a parasitic fish native to the Atlantic Ocean, are present in the Cheboygan River downstream of the lock and dam?

There is also a considerably smaller captive population of sea lampreys upstream of the lock and dam in the upper Cheboygan River (Pigeon, Sturgeon and Maple rivers). This Great Lakes invasive species attaches to fish with a suction cup mouth and takes hold by digging teeth into flesh. Once securely attached, sea lampreys rasp through fish’s scales and skin with their toothed tongue, then drink the blood and body fluids that emerge. The good news for us is that sea lampreys do not attack people! There are a series of four traps at the Cheboygan dam that capture more adult sea lampreys than any other traps in the Great Lakes. Typically, over 10,000 adult sea lampreys are removed from the Cheboygan River each year.

Join us at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, when Great Lakes Fishery Commission (GLFC) communications associate, Andrea Miehls, talks about the devastating effects of sea lampreys on Great Lakes fisheries, how an incredible research effort at the USGS Hammond Bay Biological Station led to the discovery of multiple tools to control sea lampreys, and how the GLFC has been able to reduce sea lamprey populations by 90% across the Great Lakes. Andrea will have live sea lampreys and all attendees will have an opportunity to meet — and even hold — these vampire fish of the Great Lakes. This is a free program, all are welcome to attend.

Did you know that sea lampreys, parasitic fish native to the Atlantic Ocean, are present in the Cheboygan River downstream of the lock and dam?

Can’t make it to the presentation on Wednesday, March 6? Visit the library to view the informative materials on display in our showcase on the main level. Here you will find interesting elements that include sea lamprey specimens, eggs, larva and replica models of sea lamprey along with interesting facts about the history and current status of sea lamprey in our area. On the table across from the display you may help yourself to kids activity booklets, bookmarks, DVDs, along with sea lamprey stickers and temporary tattoos.

Andrea Miehls, right, is a communications associate for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. She will talks about the devastating effects of sea lampreys on Great Lakes fisheries at the Cheboygan Library.

The annual quilt show is now on display in our Gallery and on our walls in the lower level. Browse the stunning collection of handmade quilts created by local textile artists during regular library hours. Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Since 2009, the Cheboygan Area Public Library has hosted an annual community quilt show and despite a hiatus during COVID-19, the show will go on.

Good news was recently received from the Library of Michigan! The Cheboygan Area Public Library has been selected to host three-time Michigan Notable Book author John Smolens. During his 2024 Notable Book Tour, Smolens will discuss his latest novel "A Cold, Hard Prayer."

An accomplished writer, Smolens has published twelve works of fiction, composed of 11 novels and a collection of short stories. Two of his previous novels, "Wolf’s Mouth" and "Day of Days,"were also awarded this prestigious honor in past years. We have many of his titles in our collection. Mark your calendar on Wednesday, May 1, at 6 p.m. to meet John Smolens at the library! His books will be available for sale during the event and refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend.

— Paula Jewell is program director of the Cheboygan Area Public Library.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Library Lines: Learn all about lampreys