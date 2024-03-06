Library 'joe' is a go. Menomonee Falls Village Board OKs coffee shop inside library

The coffee shop inside the Menomonee Falls Public Library idea is going to happen.

The village board March 4 unanimously approved with a vote of 7-0 to allow Latitude Café to operate inside the library.

Village Manager Mark Fitzgerald told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Latitude Café will most likely open in about four months.

Latitude Café is a locally-owned coffee shop that has been in Germantown, at W156 N9636 Pilgrim Road, since 2003.

In 2019, current owners Amber Anderson and Daniel Levy bought Latitudes Coffee House and changed the name to Latitude Café. The shop features coffee, baked goods, soups and sandwiches made from local ingredients, according to its website.

Fitzgerald said the village needs to make electrical and plumbing improvements to the space and then the owners of Latitude Café will have 90 days to put in their fixtures and equipment to begin operations.

The agreement, according to village documents, is a three-way lease between Latitude Café, the village and the library. It will be for one year and will automatically renew every year for a total of five years.

"This is another service to give to our library patrons," said village trustee Ann Lessila at the village board meeting March 4. "The best part is that it will make money for the library."

How will the coffee shop provide funds to the library?

According to the agreement between the village of Menomonee Falls, the library board and Latitude Café, the library will receive 10% of Latitude Café's gross revenue to support the Menomonee Falls Public Library.

How much will it cost the village to bring Latitude Café to the library?

The estimated village cost to bring Latitude Café to the library, according to Fitzgerald, will be about $15,000. This will be to set up the electrical and plumbing for the coffee shop, he said. Fitzgerald said the funds will come from the Facilities and Equipment Capital Fund, which is made up of money paid to the village from Waste Management, the village's landfill owner.

Fitzgerald said that no taxpayer funds would be used for this project.

Where will Latitude Café be at the Menomonee Falls Public Library?

The coffee shop will be on the library's second floor, in the current snack room area between the Teen Space and The Forge, an area with maker space activities and a place where patrons can draw, make jewelry, sew and be creative.

Will there be seating at Latitude Café in the library?

According to the library website, there will be limited seating inside the coffee shop. But patrons could bring their coffee to the patio space or other areas of the library. According to the website, there will be no drinking or eating at The Forge or the history room. In the computer area, drinks must be covered and no food is allowed.

What will be the hours of the coffee shop?

According to the library website, it is projected that the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

