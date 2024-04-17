Library construction gets underway in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tearing down walls for a good cause as construction starts on the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s new Linden branch on Cleveland Avenue.

To mark the start of construction, a symbolic wall took a few hits on Wednesday.

The construction will more than double the size of the Linden branch, expanding to two levels.

The new building will have an even larger focus on the Linden community, especially children and activists.

There is a temporary Linden branch set up on Jefferson Avenue.

The new branch is expected to open sometime next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.