Liberty Tree Project holds Meadville dedication

A living link to America’s founding in 1776 now is in Meadville.

Simple poignant ceremonies Thursday afternoon marked the dedication of a tulip poplar, or Liberty Tree, sapling. It wasn’t just any sapling, but a descendant of the last known original Liberty Tree.

Thursday’s dedication on Crawford County Historical Society park land on Terrace Street was part of the America250PA project, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in 2026. America250PA is in a partnership with Pennsylvania Freemason to plant a certified Liberty Tree in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties prior to 2026.

Leading up to and during the American Revolutionary War, the Sons of Liberty would often gather under tulip poplars, the original Liberty Trees.

In 1775, the British destroyed a symbolic Liberty Tree in Boston, but it did not stop revolutionaries throughout the 13 colonies from using the trees as meeting places.

One such original Liberty Tree stood on the campus of St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland. It had reached a height of more than 120 feet and was about 400 years old before it was damaged badly by Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

However, in 1889, officials at St. John’s had created a scion — a young shoot for the tree for grafting — from the original tree, according to the St. John’s College website.

Seeds from the scion created in 1889 have the same DNA as the original tree on the St. John’s campus, according to the college’s website.

Seedlings grown from the seeds of the graft of the original Liberty Tree are what are being planted across Pennsylvania as part of The Liberty Tree Project.

The area Masonic Lodges and the Crawford County Historical Society sponsored the local acquisition of a seedling, according to Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Seeley, who also is a Mason.

The Crawford County Historical Society offered the use of land on Terrace Street for the planting, he said.

“The simple planting of a profound little tree means adding to the fabric of this beautiful park for all those who will enjoy it today and many years to come,” Seeley said during the dedication.

Larry Derr, Grand Master of the Freemasons in Pennsylvania, called the seedling “a living, tangible connection to the past.”

Derr pointed out that many of the nation’s Founding Fathers were Masonic members as well.

The Founding Fathers believed “all people are entitled to freedom, justice and the pursuit of happiness,” Derr said.

Those ideals are accepted and propagated by Freemasonry as well and remain relevant today, he said.

“Civil discourse, religious tolerance, equality, service and love of country are the threads that hold the country together,” Derr said. “Let us dedicate ourselves to living those ideals and honor those who gave us this opportunity.”

Thursday’s dedication was one of three this week in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Similar ceremonies were held Thursday in Mercer County and Friday in Erie County.