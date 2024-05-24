Liberty Tree planted in Honesdale's Central Park for America's 250th anniversary

A tulip poplar tree has been planted in Honesdale's Central Park, a sapling that could one day boast at least 100 feet in height, while ever symbolizing the birth of liberty when the United States of America was forged nearly 250 years ago.

This is a "Liberty Tree," one of 67 expected to be planted across Pennsylvania, one for each county to help tell the story of our nation and how the Sons of Liberty met under such trees to plan their revolution. The tree in Honesdale was dedicated Sunday, May 19, by representatives of America250PA, the Liberty Tree program sponsor the Freemasons, the Wayne County Historical Society and local officials.

The same day, a Liberty Tree was planted at the veterans memorial in Milford, Pike County. Monroe County's Liberty Tree is at Old Mill Park in Hamilton Township; it was planted on Oct. 29, 2023. The only other one so far in northeastern Pennsylvania was planted in Luzerne County.

In Central Park, Revolutionary War re-enactors from the 1st Independent Company of the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment conducted a gun salute for the dedication.

Revolutionary War re-enactors from the 1st Independent Company of the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment conducted a gun salute for the dedication of the Liberty Tree in Central Park, Honesdale, on May 19, 2024.

Ben Gruden, who is with the NEPA Young Musicians group, sang the national anthem. State Rep. Jonathan Fritz and Mayor Derek Williams spoke, as well as Donald W. Roa with the Masonic Lodge. Vince Benedetto, a member of the Honesdale Masons, gave the invocation. Borough Councilor James Hamill, who chairs the Parks & Recreation Committee, led the Pledge of Allegiance. America250PA Director of Operations Leo Malsky led the event.

The plantings are part of a multi-year celebration commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. The organization coordinating the commemoration in Pennsylvania is America250PA.

During the Revolutionary War, the Sons of Liberty often gathered under the original trees that came to be known as Liberty Trees. In 1775, the British destroyed a symbolic Liberty Tree in Boston. According to America250PA, this did not stop revolutionaries throughout the 13 colonies from using these trees to meet.

A Liberty Tree standing on the campus of St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland, survived until 1999, when it was severely damaged by Hurricane Floyd. Thanks to landscaper Mark Mehnert, this historical tulip poplar was rescued and propagated. Seedlings from the graft of this original Liberty Tree are being planted across Pennsylvania as part of The Liberty Tree Project.

The Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania is sponsoring the planting of the Liberty Trees statewide. A plaque placed alongside each tree will indicate it was planted by America250PA and the Pennsylvania Freemasons.

America250PA Director of Operations Leo Malsky led the Liberty Tree planting ceremony in Honesdale's Central Park on May 19, 2024.

Roa, the district deputy grand master for the 14th Masonic District Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, stated that Freemasons were very prominent among the patriots who secured American independence. Nine signers of the Declaration of Independence, 33 generals in the Continental Army (including General "Mad" Anthony Wayne, the county's namesake) 48 signers of the Articles of Confederation and 13 of the 39 signers of the Constitution were Freemasons. There was a Masonic Lodge within one block of all 13 original Liberty Trees.

"As Freemasons and the Masonic fraternity were so prominent during the Revolutionary War, the officers and members of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania found it extremely important to partner with America250PA in this initiative," Roa said.

"A location with a tie to Revolutionary War is typically chosen; however, Wayne County was not formed until 1798 so there was not a lot of action here during the revolution," Roa said. "The other criteria were then examined. Central Park is publicly owned and there is an area large enough to accommodate the tree which can grow to 100 feet tall and 100 feet wide. The town committed to care for the tree and the area is one block from the Honesdale Masonic Lodge in keeping with that tradition as well."

Honesdale National Bank and the Wayne County Historical Society were the county supporting sponsors for the Wayne County Liberty Tree.

America250PA, the Freemasons and local officials dedicated a Liberty Tree in Central Park, Honesdale, on May 19, 2024, commemorating the founding of the United States in 1776. The tulip poplar tree can rise to over 100 feet in height.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Liberty Tree planted in Honesdale park for America's 250th