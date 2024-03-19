Liberty Township names new administrator

LIBERTY TWP. – Trustees didn’t have to look far to find their new administrator.

They promoted economic development director Caroline McKinney as Liberty Township’s administrator.

“This was an easy decision for us. Caroline’s passion and dedication to Liberty Township is unsurpassed,’’ said Trustee Tom Farrell.

Liberty Township Administrator Caroline McKinney

“Leading a great team that she has been an integral part of for almost 17 years is a natural transition for her that I am certain will continue to provide the high-quality services that the Liberty Township residents and businesses expect and deserve.”

A township resident, McKinney was the township’s first and only economic development director since her May 2007 hiring. Public information duties were later added.

Initial discussions about Liberty Center were just starting when McKinney began working for the township. Construction on Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical was in its early stages and the Kroger Marketplace had just opened off Yankee Road.

Since then, Children’s has added the Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center, Christ Hospital opened a Liberty Township campus and the township has added to its business community.

“We’ve got an incredible team here in Liberty and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to continue contributing to our community’s success,” McKinney said. “I’ve been saying it for years: it’s an exciting time to be in Liberty Township and I’m looking forward to working with our elected officials, team, residents and businesses.”

In her new role, McKinney will earn $146,000 annually and receive a $500 monthly car allowance.

“Her breadth of skills, knowledge and tenure with the township, along with being a resident of this community make her a perfect fit,’’ said Todd Minniear, board president. “We are lucky she is stepping in to continue the great work of our entire township team.”

McKinney is replacing Jesse Lightle who resigned earlier this year after just one year on the job.

A native of Sidney, Ohio, McKinney holds a bachelor’s degree from Miami University. Before working for Liberty Township, she worked for the Cincinnati USA Chamber in economic development and marketing. McKinney also did marketing and public relations work for the Cincinnati Art Museum, Christ Hospital, and the Observatory Group advertising agency.

Married to husband Matthew, she has two sons, serves as the board chairwoman for Travel Butler County and is on the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance board.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Liberty Township names Caroline McKinney new administrator