Liberty Energy breaks ground on new $50 million facility

Mar. 6—Liberty Energy broke ground on their new $50 million facility Wednesday.

Located in Odessa's Leeco Industrial Park between U.S. Highway 80 and Interstate 20, the state-of-the-art facility will include office space, workshop, 50,000-square-foot warehouse and truck wash facility.

"Liberty is excited about this new $50 million facility," Chris Wright, Liberty CEO, said in a news release. "We are in the business of bettering human lives, and there is no better place to make that happen than in Odessa, Texas, the heart of the Permian Basin. In partnership with our customers, Liberty is dedicated to producing affordable, reliable and secure energy that enables the modern world."

The Odessa Development Corporation has awarded the company a five-year agreement with a $2.5 million grant.

"This project is a win-win for Odessa. It keeps 1,000 full-time employees here and allows Liberty to add another 500 full-time positions," explained Tom Manskey, director of economic development at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. Manskey said the expanded facility will allow Liberty to grow, and he expects that a number of the new positions will be administrative and management positions.

The construction project will be managed by Constructable, a Houston-based design-build firm specializing in industrial construction.