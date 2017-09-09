Liberal Groups Push Democrats To Slow Down Judge Confirmation Process

A coalition of major progressive organizations has launched a campaign aimed at pressuring members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to slow down the confirmation process for federal judges, thereby limiting how many President Donald Trump can seat.

“Tell the Senate Judiciary Committee: No lifetime judicial appointments for a white supremacist in chief with no respect for the Constitution or the rule of law,” Credo, one of the groups leading the charge, told activists.

The coalition ― which also includes Democracy for America, Color of Change and UltraViolet ― plans to deliver petition signatures to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) sometime next week. The groups started their campaign on Wednesday, and expect to collect hundreds of thousands of signatures.

The groups are mainly targeting Democrats, but they also hope some Republicans who have been critical of the president, such as Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), will consider the appeal as well. They acknowledge that Democrats are limited in their ability to actually prevent the Senate from confirming conservative judges if Republican committee members remain united behind Trump’s nominees.

Progressive activists want Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to lead a more aggressive fight against President Donald Trump's nominees to the federal judiciary. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters) More

Senate rules have forbidden the minority party from filibustering presidential nominees to the federal bench since 2013, when then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) ended the practice. Reid and other Democrats had grown frustrated with Republican efforts to obstruct then-President Barack Obama’s judicial nominees.

Instead, the progressive organizations plan to convince Democrats to throw up more procedural hurdles to judges’ confirmation, according to Heidi Hess, Credo’s senior campaign manager. This would limit the total number of judges that can be seated in a given year.

“We want them to slow it down as much as they can,” Hess told HuffPost. “They should at least be speaking out about this, making it clear what’s happening so it’s not just the case that this is happening under the radar.”

For example, Credo and its allies are asking Democrats to more consistently withhold so-called “blue slips.” The Judiciary Committee does not usually begin confirmation hearings until the senators from the home state of a federal judiciary nominee turn over blue slips of paper signaling their consent that the process proceed.

Some Senate Democrats are already showing greater willingness to challenge Trump’s judicial nominees by withholding these pieces of paper.

Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley of Oregon announced Thursday in a letter to the White House that they would not return blue slips for Ryan Bounds, an assistant U.S. attorney in their state who Trump has nominated to a vacant seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Wyden and Merkley objected to the Trump White House allegedly not consulting with them before selecting the nominee. That represents a departure from “Oregon’s long bipartisan tradition of working together to identify the most qualified candidates for judicial vacancies,” they said.

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), himself a member of the Judiciary Committee, also announced Tuesday that he would not return a blue slip for David Stras, a Trump nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit.