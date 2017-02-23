New Liberal Group Calls For Trump-Russia Probe

A liberal group has aimed to start a new project to force an investigation into President Donald Trump’s alleged seedy ties to Russia and President Vladimir Putin with the help of a former top State Department official, Politico reported Wednesday.

The Center for American Progress Action Fund, which also backs liberal news site Think Progress, has come up with the “Moscow Project” to be headed by ex-State policy planning staffer Max Bergmann with the intention of further vetting Trump and his campaigns supposed links to Russia.

The U.S. intelligence community has stated before and since Trump’s Election Day victory that Russia intentionally influenced the American public by hacking the election in the billionaire Republican’s favor. Those assertions took on more weight after Trump’s now ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was asked to resign last week after he admitted to having improper conduct with a Russian ambassador.

Aptly named for Russia’s capital city, the new project first sent a six-page memo to Congress just after news outlets broke the story of Flynn. The project’s memo was called “RE: Investigations into Russian Interference,” and specifically called for Attorney General, Trump appointee and now-former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to stand down from any possible investigation, similar in scope to the extensive 9/11 Commission.

Whether the group’s action has influenced Congress and Republicans was not immediately made clear. However, the Senate Intelligence Committee Friday called for all records pertaining to the intelligence community’s information of the president's alleged ties to Russia be preserved after a two-hour long meeting with FBI Director James B. Comey, the Washington Post reported.

