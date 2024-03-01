Libby man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting girl

Mar. 1—A Libby man facing a felony sexual assault charge dating to alleged incidents last summer pleaded guilty Monday in Lincoln County District Court.

Robert William Emerick, 34, formerly of Anaconda, pleaded to a felony count of sexual assault, victim less than 16 years old.

He is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center on $100,000 bail. Emerick must undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation before he is sentenced. County attorney Marcia Boris said she anticipated that would take 30 to 60 days.

According to the charging document filed by county Attorney Marcia Boris, sheriff's Deputy Cody DeWitt received a report of an alleged sexual assault by a man against a 14-year-old girl. The report said the man had allegedly touched the girl inappropriately for a period of time between July 1, 2023, and July 31, 2023.

County Det. Duane Rhodes interviewed the girl. She reported to her father that the man, identified as Emerick, has recently come into her room in the morning while she slept.

He allegedly crawled into bed with her and touched her breasts under her bra. He then pushed her underwear to side and performed oral sex, according to the court document.

Emerick faces a maximum sentence of 100 years or life in the Montana State Prison.