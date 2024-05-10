Libby man accused of burglary

May 10—A Libby man is accused of breaking into a building last month just south of town.

Clifford Scott Admire, 54, is facing one felony charge of burglary. He appeared for his arraignment on Monday, April 28, where he pleaded not guilty.

Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe set Admire's next court date for June 3.

According to jail records, Admire remains in the county jail on $25,000 bail.

According to the charging document, Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy Derek Breiland was dispatched to a location on U.S. 2 on April 9 after two men were reported inside a building trespassing on private property.

Breiland spoke to the property caretaker who said he saw two men, one he identified as Admire, inside a building that housed personal property and valuable goods.

The caretaker told Breiland that Admire had permission from the landowner to be on the property, but the landowner said that was not the case. Captain John Davis also confirmed this with the landowner. The landowner said he has no idea who Admire is and hadn't previously talked to him.

When Deputy Breiland spoke to Admire, the accused said he had permission to be on the property from the landowner and offered a printed copy of the property record from Montana Cadastral. Admire allegedly admitted being inside the building, but denied taking anything.

When Breiland investigated, he reported finding a broken door jam from forced entry with fresh pieces of wood on the floor. The caretaker told the officer that Admire's truck, a red 1998 Ford Ranger, was seen at the entrance to the property about a week ago. According to Breiland, Admire opened a gate and drove into the property. The officer wrote that, "it is common for burglary suspects to surveil a location before trying to gain entry to see if it is occupied or when the owner is not home to avoid detection."

Breiland reported that Admire had a burglary conviction in February 1999 in Nevada.

A burglary conviction may result in a prison term of 20 years.