Libby Buhl, Lincoln graduate, receives Lids Teammate of the Year award for 2023.

Libby Buhl, a Hagerstown native and Lincoln High School graduate, received the 2023 Lids Teammate of the Year Award at the company's annual district sales manager meeting in March.

INDIANAPOLIS — Libby Buhl enjoys working with people.

In a typical work day, one of the biggest tasks is relationship building, "touching bases" with different leaders and discussing talent development, as well as succession planning among other topics.

Buhl is the manager of talent for Lids, Inc., an Indianapolis-based athletic apparel company that specializes in hats and athleticwear. The company has over 1,100 locations across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and close to 10,000 employees.

Last month, Buhl was chosen out of 20 nominees by the leadership team at Lids as the 2023 Teammate of the Year at the company's annual district sales manager meeting.

Finding a passion for business

Buhl was born and raised in Hagerstown but attended school at Lincoln High School in Cambridge City where her mom has been a teacher for about 30 years.

After high school, she attended Ball State University and majored in business management, but she wasn't quite sure what she wanted to do with her degree until her senior year.

That year, 2018, Buhl was accepted into a very selective internship, partly thanks to a recommendation letter from one of her professors. She spent her first semester at the Disney College Program living at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

"They call them professional internships where I shadowed a few different departments," she said. "I shadowed the learning and development — like the HR department — while I was down there, and that really led me down my path to want to join an organization's HR team on the talent side."

Now, Buhl's job includes prepping the internship program at Lids for other potential recruits who have a similar interest in that field. The internships begin in June, and Buhl has been visiting Indiana University and her alma mater to work on building campus partnerships.

"We attend every career fair," she said. "Any opportunity to get in front of the general population of students, we're going to attend."

She added that the company also does targeted-career visits, and in a couple weeks, they will be visiting Ball State's fashion merchandising students to conduct a resume review session.

Moving up within the Lids ranks

Her journey at Lids began in 2020, when a classmate of hers from Ball State reached out to her, as a recruiter with the company, to make her aware of an opportunity there. Prior to working there, Buhl said she worked at a smaller retailer in 2019, her first year out of college.

"I started my journey in an operations role, so I was dealing a lot with the stores," Buhl said. "I feel like I got a really good grasp on what it meant to be a member of a corporate office and how to communicate with people at all levels."

Since she started, Buhl had known that she wanted a bigger role where she could work with more people, and the human relations department was naturally the next step.

"I knew I always wanted to transition into HR," Buhl said. "So within my first year, I was plucked out of the operations department and into HR and employee experience roles, which is what it was called at the time, where I did a little bit of everything in HR. It was a really entry-level role"

The following year, Buhl was promoted to a senior employee experience role, where she "began to dabble in learning and development and talent management." Last May, she was promoted again to her current position.

Being selected as Teammate of the Year

Buhl said that the criteria for being nominated for Teammate of the Year included a look at character and performance over the past year, before the corporate office voted on the finalists and the leadership team made up of the C-Suite (CEO, CFO, CIO, etc.) selected the winner.

The winner is announced each year at the company's district sales management meeting, which is when the corporate office and field leadership teammates attend workshops, train and spend "quality time together" in Indianapolis.

"Then we do an awards ceremony, where multiple different awards are announced like longevity and such like that, but that's where I was notified that I had won 'Teammate of the Year,'" she said.

In the moments after her name was announced, Buhl said she was "really overwhelmed and excited" but also "super humbled" that her team selected her.

"There were so many good people on that list of 20, it could have been any of those people," she said. "I put a lot into the work that I do, and I care a lot about the outcome of that work. It's more than just a job that I clock in and out of, so it's validating that I'm seen as someone that has that drive and desire that I put into my role."

Her support system following father's passing

At the beginning of 2023, Buhl's father, Randy Buhl, suddenly passed away at the age of 57. Libby said that his passing was a big part to why she was so humbled to win the award.

"I had experienced this massive loss and was still able to come out the other side of it and still perform at a high level," she said.

Buhl also credited support from her mom, grandparents, siblings, the community and her teammates at Lids to being able to come out the other side.

"My dad always instilled in us super hard work and being dedicated and humble," she said. "I feel like I really carried that with me into my career, so I felt proud to receive this award because it was very much a reflection of the way that he brought my siblings and I up."

