With LGBTQ+ seniors 'retreating into the closet': Gottheimer pushes for more protections

With discrimination against LGBTQ+ elders on the rise, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer announced plans to introduce legislation to protect the most senior members of the community.The North Jersey congressman said he will introduce a federal Elder Pride Protection Act at a roundtable discussion with LGBTQ+ leaders in Fair Lawn last week. The bill, co-sponsored by Minnesota Democrat Angie Craig, would create a task force at the U.S. Justice Department focused on research and combating abuse.

The bill was inspired by discussions held at a similar discussion in Fort Lee last year. Nonprofit organizations and government agencies aren’t tracking attacks on elders in the community, Gottheimer said. The legislation would take a “critical step” toward coordinating the response to “this runaway abuse."

“We know that elderly members of the LGBTQ+ community face abuse across our nation, but their voices aren’t being heard,” Gottheimer said in a statement.

Local officials and LGBTQ leaders had a roundtable discussion with Congressman Josh Gottheimer at the Maurice Pine Free Pubic Library in Fair Lawn on June 7.

An estimated 3 million lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans are 50 or older, and the number is expected to rise to 7 million by 2030, according to research by the advocacy group Services and Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Elders (SAGE). The research was conducted in partnership with the National Resource Center on LGBTQ+ Aging, National Center on Elder Abuse and the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

"Historical and ongoing stigma and discrimination too often lead to LGBTQ+ older people not reporting elder abuse,” said Aaron Tax, SAGE's managing director of government affairs. "Their lifelong experiences with discrimination and even violence make them reluctant to seek help."

Isolation on the rise among LGBTQ+ seniors

Abuse is not the only concern. Isolation is one of the biggest challenges facing older adults in the LGBTQ+ population, said Brielle Winslow-Majette, deputy director of Garden State Equality, another advocacy organization. A 2014 national study by SAGE found that 34% of LGBT older adults live alone; 40% said they have a shrinking support system.

“I do believe that the LGBTQ older adult community continues to be left out of the conversation,” said Winslow-Majette. “There is not a lot of research being done on them.”

While those older adults were once on the front lines fighting for their rights at Stonewall or during the HIV/AIDs crisis, many are starting to isolate themselves as they see anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country, Winslow-Majette added. New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination offers protections for the community, but many other states do not have such statutes, she noted.

SAGE research also found about 27% of LGBTQ+ Baby Boomers have reported concerns about discrimination as they age.

“A lot of them are retreating into the closet because they don’t feel like they have the support,” said Winslow-Majette. “Over half of the country does not have bills put in place that allow for individuals to be protected from being discriminated against based on their sexual orientation.”

This year alone, the American Civil Liberties Union has tracked 515 bills in state legislatures that it deems anti-LGBTQ+, Gottheimer said in his statement.

Fighting healthcare discrimination

Discrimination can extend to healthcare institutions and long-term care facilities seniors rely on as they age. For gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals, that can mean the denial of visitors, refusal to allow same-sex couples to share a room or the refusal to place a transgender person in a ward that matches their gender identity.

Some have found their partners blocked from participating in medical decisions, according to SAGE. Others may experience physical or psychological abuse and being involuntarily “outed.”

“We’re seeing increasing reports of individuals who are seeing they are being misgendered, even after telling individuals and staff across the country what their gender is,” said Winslow-Majette. “Those are things that gratefully we are protected from in New Jersey, but hopefully this bill will allow for LGBTQ older adults to be in a space where it's mandated for individuals to be trained on LGBTQ competencies.”

Older adults and youth are the most vulnerable populations in the community and protecting both groups is imperative, said Winslow-Majette.

“If we do not step up for our youth in particular, we won’t be able to see the next generation of older LGBTQ adults,” said Winslow-Majette.

