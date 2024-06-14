LGBTQ-run Austin business looks to promote inclusivity in the wake of bomb threat

More than a decade ago, Tk Tunchez saw something missing in Austin — a community space for LGBTQ+ people.

That gap prompted her to create Las Ofrendas, a store oriented to the LGBTQ+ community and people of color, and its accompanying monthly market, Frida Friday. Fourteen years later, her endeavor has grown into a thriving business, hosting frequent pop-up shops that feature DJs and drag performers. The "Legendary" drag show held every month is just one of the many projects Tunchez and Las Ofrendas have taken on.

June's drag performance was set to be hosted by the Brewtorium Brewery. But the typically joyful event was put on hold when a bomb threat was emailed.

"We have placed a pipe bomb at 6015 Dillard Circle, Austin. F*** you drag queen s*** bags," the email read, according to Tunchez. She said her husband traced the email and found that it had been sent from a Russian IP address.

Tk Tunchez, left, founder of Las Ofrendas in Austin, sports a flower crown she designed. Las Ofrendas is a marketplace oriented around the LGBTQ+ community and people of color.

Tunchez is quite busy, describing herself as a "one-woman wild show." Between owning and managing Las Ofrendas and Frida Friday, as well as personally creating many of the items for sale, she has a full schedule. That is in addition to her biggest ongoing project — opening Las Ofrendas' first permanent storefront on East Cesar Chavez Street at the end of this month.

"I am busy. Too busy to deal with bomb threats," Tunchez said.

At the time the threat was received, more than 100 people were present for the drag performance, making Tunchez worry about their safety. The arrival of Austin police to investigate the threat did not ease her anxiety.

Tunchez said the officers would not speak to her directly. She described them as in no hurry, and she felt they did not take the matter seriously. After a 1½-hour search, the police did not find a bomb and said there was likely no real threat.

But Tunchez said police refused to give her and the owners of the Brewtorium an all-clear. When Tunchez and her colleagues asked for a bomb dog to check the premises, she said the police refused and said the business would have to pay for one.

Austin Police Department spokesperson Lisa Cortinas said in a statement to the American-Statesman that if nothing out of the ordinary is found at the scene, the department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit is not asked to respond. Cortinas added that a sergeant reached out to the Brewtorium the next day to offer a bomb threat awareness course to be prepared for future incidents. Cortinas did not address the claims made by Tunchez about the officers' conduct.

Hate crimes on the rise in Austin, nationally

This bomb threat comes as crimes against the LBGTQ+ community are on the rise in Austin and elsewhere.

According to a crime data dashboard from the city of Austin, hate crimes in Austin increased almost every year between 2017, when the city began tracking the data, and 2023. Just four hate crimes have been reported so far in 2024, however. The dashboard does not specify whether the reported hate crimes were motivated by sexual orientation, race or other factors.

A Fort Worth-area public school teacher was targeted with bomb threats in March at her home and the school where she teaches after messages about her support for the LGBTQ+ community circulated on social media.

The trend is present nationally, too, as a report released last year from the Anti-Defamation League and LGBTQ+ advocacy organization GLAAD found that more than 350 anti-LGBTQ+ incidents took place in a span of 11 months. The most frequent incidents were threats to drag performers, with 138 incidents in this category. Texas saw some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ crimes of any state, according to the report.

After the report was released, GLAAD reported that 145 incidents against the LGBTQ+ community took place in June 2023. June, which is celebrated as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, saw the highest number of incidents with a significant increase from June 2022, which had just 48.

Anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Texas

Tunchez blames anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passed in Texas for the increased threats against the community.

"The Texas Legislature allowed and emboldened people who would take this action," Tunchez said.

In 2023, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 12, which restricts "sexually oriented performances" in public, at businesses or in the presence of children. Critics of the bill said it criminalizes drag performances.

More: Drag performers testify during House State Affairs Committee meeting on Senate Bill 12

But a federal judge ruled SB 12 unconstitutional in September, saying it is overly broad and intended to target drag performances, therefore violating the First Amendment. The Texas attorney general's office said it would appeal the ruling, but for now it stands, keeping the performances protected. Still, the law's pause has not discouraged people from making threats against LGBTQ+ groups.

Tunchez said while opening the storefront is a big step forward for her business, it feels like she is putting a target on her back. Tearing up, she said no one should have to feel this way.

In response to threats like these against the community, Tunchez said Las Ofrendas will continue to promote a positive and inclusive space for those in the LGBTQ+ community and for people of color, refusing to put her business on pause and cater to those who sent the threat.

"Queer joy is resistance. It's resilience," Tunchez said.

A drag artist performs at the "Legendary" drag brunch organized by Tk Tunchez in Austin in May 2023. A drag performance set for this month was put on hold by a bomb threat.

Situations like these complicate the picture for the already-busy Tunchez. First and foremost, she is a small-business owner and event creator, she said — not a bomb squad member, a police officer or an event security guard. Tunchez feels she is now obligated to take on those roles because if she does not, no one else will.

In a video shared to the Las Ofrendas Instagram page after the bomb threat, Tunchez said she cannot continue to run Frida Friday without additional support from the community. She plans to create a volunteer form in hopes that those who are allies to the LGBTQ+ community will step up and physically support her business.

Tunchez also highlighted the several small businesses and performers who suffered a loss from the June drag performance's cancellation. Shopping at LGBTQ-owned shops and supporting drag performers outside of the shows are ways people can show practical support for the community, she said.

At the end of the day, Tunchez wants to create that community space for LGBTQ+ people that she said Austin lacks — a space people can pour their love into.

"I feel responsible for creating the container," Tunchez said, referring to the storefront, "and letting people fill it themselves."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin's Las Ofrendas looks to promote LGBTQ+ space after bomb threat