LGBTQ-friendly Marysville brewery bemoans pedophilia accusations from councilman's wife

A year-long dispute between Walking Distance Brewing Company and the wife of a Marysville City Council member got uglier this week after the bar owner posted about a "year of slander of harassment" that included accusations that the bar was a "pedophile ring."

Leslie Reams, who is married to Marysville City Councilman Mark Reams, also called the owner of the bar and a Marysville library board member a pedophile and said in multiple Facebook comments from June 4 that "no decent person" sets foot in the bar.

Walking Distance describes itself as "the only inclusive bar in Marysville" and hosts several events for LGBTQ+ Pride Month every year, according to its Facebook page.

Teddy Valinski, the owner of Walking Distance, said he was shocked by Reams' comments.

"(Her comments are) taking the voice away from victims just to demonize queerness," he said. "There aren't words to state how appalling it is."

Reams replied to a message from The Dispatch asking for her comment on the story, saying only "Teddy's level of paranoia is a concern."

Reams' feud with Walking Distance Brewing Company started on July 8, 2023, when she called the bar "little Epstein's island" and said the bar "grooms children out in the open" after the brewery hosted drag shows to celebrate pride in June 2023.

Her post came around the same time the Union County Faith Family Coalition, of which Reams is a member, formed and began posting homophobic statements against the bar, Valinski said.

"They formed, and they started calling us pedophiles and made a PowerPoint, sent it to the city council saying 'Walking Distance Grooming Co.,' and just all this nasty stuff that comes from not liking gay people would be my assumption or homophobia, just stuff that's not really true that they were perpetuating on Facebook," Valinski said.

Earlier this week, Walking Distance made a Facebook post describing a "year of slander and harassment" following Reams' comments last year. According to Valinski, sales dipped after Reams' post and have not recovered.

Valinski also alleged that the city began issuing citations for the bar, and his own home, after community members called to issue complaints following Reams' post.

"It was just kind of these bizarre citations that we didn't get fined for, but we also didn't get reprimanded for it. And it was just the city acting on people calling. And I don't think that there was discretion of, 'Hey, this isn't actually a problem, it's just we've gotten called, so now we're letting you know,'" Valinski said.

The Dispatch has requested copies of these citations from the city of Marysville.

In the comments of Walking Distance's June 4 post, Reams, using her Respect Life Rally Marysville account, called the bar a "den of depravity" for hosting craft nights and allowing children in the bar during drag shows.

Bill Forgette, the vice president of the Marysville Public Library Board of Trustees, defended the bar in a reply to Reams, saying "breweries have become very family friendly over the past 20 years." He also asked the owner of the Respect Life Rally Marysville account to identify themselves and "call him a pedophile to his face."

Reams replied on the Respect Life account, identifying herself as its owner. She then went on to call Forgette a pedophile.

"Hey, Bill, if the shoe fits.......then you too are a pedophile. I've seen plenty of the stuff you do in this community and I know you are nasty," she said.

Forgette did not reply to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Reams' comments follow a years-long trend of rightwing activists and politicians targeting drag shows and LGBTQ+ people, accusing them of "grooming" and sexualizing children. The Ohio state legislature is currently considering a bill banning public drag performances.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, a national organization that monitors LGBTQ+ representation in media, calls "groomer" allegations about the LGBTQ+ community "baseless and dangerous".

"(It's) been popularized to foment fear and hatred, and ultimately violence, against LGBTQ people," the organization said on its website.

Reams did not respond to multiple requests for comment at the time of publication.

