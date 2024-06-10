LGBTQ-focused health provider laying off dozens of staff across Ohio

Equitas Health is laying off dozens of staff as part of a company-wide restructuring months after the LGBTQ+ health provider's new CEO took over the company.

Equitas Health's Workers' United, which ratified its first union contract with the health provider in April, told The Columbus Dispatch that non-unionized supervisors across multiple Ohio locations were laid off last week as part of a "restructuring" of the company.

A spokesperson for Equitas Health confirmed Monday to the Dispatch that it laid off 13 employees in Ohio in this restructuring and another 13 positions will be eliminated. A total of 51 managers and supervisors have been "invited and encouraged" to reapply for 38 remaining managerial positions "in the new structure" before it takes effect in July.

Equitas Health, whose office is pictured here at 750 E. Long St., is laying off dozens of staff as part of a company-wide restructuring.

"Our new organizational structure will allow the agency to carry out that important work more efficiently, with fewer management roles across the organization and fewer administrative positions at our home office," Anthony Clemente, director of marketing communications for Equitas Health, said in an email.

No "patient-facing roles," including union-represented positions and those based in clinics, pharmacies, dental and mental health programs, were eliminated.

"Our organization takes seriously its responsibility to the tens of thousands of patients who rely on us every year. By limiting personnel reductions to management and administrative functions, Equitas Health will protect access to vital patient services while placing a greater focus on patient satisfaction and improved access to care," Clemente said.

Breann Smith, the union's president, said in a statement that she is "disappointed in positions getting cut in the restructure plan across Equitas Health" but that "Equitas Health Workers United remains committed to our clients and our mission."

Smith questioned whether now-union members would have had their jobs included in this restructuring had they not formed their union in 2022, and said that the union will advocate for the laid-off supervisors how they can.

The 2020s have proved turbulent for Columbus-based Equitas

The Columbus-based health provider, one of the largest LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS-serving health care organizations in the United States with 22 offices in 13 cities serving Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, has had a rocky five years.

Following a Dispatch investigation into claims of racial discrimination and mistreatment of employees at Equitas in 2021, former CEO Bill Hardy resigned, and the health provider's board hired the law firm to conduct an independent investigation.

Equitas was then without permanent leadership until April, when David Ernesto Munar took over as CEO replacing Robert Copeland, who stepped down as interim CEO last June.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Equitas Health to lay off dozens of staff across Ohio in restructuring