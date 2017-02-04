LGBT Solidarity Rally in NYC’s Greenwich Village

To support those affected by President Trump’s recent executive orders on immigration and to protest his selection of “anti-LGBT nominees and appointees,” an LGBT Solidarity Rally took place Saturday at New York’s Stonewall National Monument in the area surrounding the Stonewall Inn, the famous gay bar.

Trump plans to uphold an executive order from Obama that protects LGBT people from discrimination at work, and he hasn’t issued any anti-LGBT executive orders yet, as many feared he would.

It wouldn’t come as a shock if these were drafted, though, since Trump has expressed support for the First Amendment Defense Act, which lets businesses decline to serve people for religious reasons.

Photography by Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News

