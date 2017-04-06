Lexus to unveil the LS 500 F Sport at New York Auto Show

The Lexus LS 500 F Sport will premiere at the New York International Auto Show.

Toyota's premium brand, Lexus, has announced the world premiere of its new LS 500 F Sport at the next international motor show in New York, which is set to open its doors to the public on April 14, 2017.

Hot on the heels of the presentation of the Lexus LS 500 in Detroit and the LS 500h in Geneva earlier this year, Lexus will unveil its LS 500 F Sport at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, which runs from April 14-21.

Like the other versions of the LS 500, the LS 500 F Sport will benefit from the long version of the brand's GA-L (Global Architecture for Luxury vehicles) platform, which boasts a record-breaking level of torsional rigidity: a feature that offers drivers improved dynamic ability, as well as a smoother and quieter ride.

The F Sport version will, as you might expect, be equipped with a more powerful engine, and a slightly more aggressive-looking body. To date, Lexus has only released one image of the new vehicle, centered on its tail-lights and tail pipe...

The 2017 New York International Auto Show runs from April 14-21 at the Javits Convention Center.