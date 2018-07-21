Lexus Talks About How It Services Its Own LFA

Excellent service quality on this Japanese supercar isn’t done overnight.

It’s safe to say that the pricier and rarer the car gets, the more meticulous and complicated it is to maintain. Case in point: the Lexus LFA. There are only 500 LFAs in the world, which started its production in 2010 at a rate of 20 units per month, completely hand-built and custom-ordered based on the buyers’ specification.

With this complex production, it’s almost automatic that maintaining the car would be equally complex as well. All we need to know now is how, and luckily, Lexus U.K. had to service its own LFA media unit – one of the 38 in Europe – and the company generously did a walk through to the entire process.

The greatness that is LFA:

Each LFA is scheduled for a major service every three years. The venue? Europe’s LFA Center of Excellence at Toyota Motorsport GmbH (TMG) in Cologne, Germany. Peter Dresen is the Workshop Manager and the man who oversees the maintenance work on all European LFAs, as well as those from the U.S. that are bound for track days in the nearby Nürburgring.

“We treat an LFA more or less like a Le Mans car,” he says. “The principles of servicing it are the same as a normal Lexus road car, but it’s quite a lot more complicated to do certain things and access certain parts. So in reality, the LFA is closer to a racing car in terms of how we take care of it.”

The process started by removing all the panels that surround parts like suspension, steering system and subframe. Each nuts and bolts were checked and re-checked, while the hard-to-access hydraulics were tested and given a visual check.

Brakes discs and pads, on the other hand, were removed and carefully inspected by hand to check if there were tiny cracks in the carbon ceramic material. Discs were weighed as well to make sure that it’s within specific wear limits, while there’s an X-Ray machine to check the discs and pads for internal issues, but Dresen said that LFA didn't have the use for it anyway since they never really had an issue with materials. And, if push comes to shove, like a tiny issue on these parts, Dresen’s team just replace them.