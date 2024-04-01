Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Lexus Elevates Luxury Yachting with the Introduction of LY 680

In a bold move that redefines luxury at sea, Lexus has unveiled the LY 680, an evolutionary successor to its esteemed luxury yacht, the LY 650. Slated to accept orders from March 21, 2024, exclusively in Japan, the LY 680 represents the pinnacle of Lexus' vision to transcend automotive excellence and anchor itself as a comprehensive luxury lifestyle brand. With an extended flybridge and swimming platform, the LY 680 promises unparalleled space for leisure and entertainment, setting new standards in the maritime domain.

Image VIa Lexus

Collaborating with the Horizon Group, renowned for its superior technology and craftsmanship in superyacht construction, Lexus ensures that the LY 680 embodies the meticulous attention to detail and innovative design philosophy that the brand is celebrated for. This partnership not only showcases Lexus' commitment to exceeding customer expectations but also leverages Horizon Group's expertise to enhance the yacht's overall performance and luxury quotient.

Image VIa Lexus

The LY 680's design concept, "to feel like a hideout in the middle of the sea," offers a sanctuary where discerning customers can enjoy the tranquility and freedom of the ocean. The yacht's exterior is a testament to Lexus' L-finesse design philosophy, while its interior boasts a comfort-driven living space crafted with precision. Aimed at providing a seamless and enjoyable cruising experience, the LY 680 features stable maneuverability, exceptional ride comfort, and remarkable quietness.

Image VIa Lexus

Noteworthy enhancements include a 1,400 mm extension of the flybridge, equipped with a lounge sofa and barbecue grill, and a 700 mm extension of the swimming platform, facilitating diverse offshore activities. These features underscore Lexus' ambition to create spaces where guests can fully immerse in the beauty of the sea.

Image VIa Lexus

The LY 680 will make its debut with a 1/20 scale model at the Japan International Boat Show 2024, showcasing Lexus' leap into the future of luxury yachting. As the brand considers expanding sales to overseas markets based on customer demand, the LY 680 is poised to become a global symbol of maritime elegance and innovation, with deliveries anticipated to commence in spring 2026.

