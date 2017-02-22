Lexus is America's most reliable car brand...again

For the sixth year in a row Toyota's luxury marque has topped the annual JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study.

The study ranks a car's dependability based on how many faults its owners have experienced over the first 12 months of ownership -- in this case from 2014-2015. A score is assigned based on the findings and the lower the number, the better the car's reliability.

With an overall average score of 110, Lexus is once again the most reliable marque in the US, however this year it tied with Porsche.

Away from luxury carmakers, Toyota came out top of the mainstream marques (and third overall) with a score of 123, just ahead of Buick (126) and Mercedes-Benz (131).

And, when Lexus models are also factored in, Toyota also came top in 10 of the 18 individual segment awards (the first time in the study's history) including for best midsize car, best compact SUV, best compact car and best minivan.

"We find buyers are increasingly avoiding models with poor reputations for dependability," said Dave Sargent, vice president, global automotive at J.D. Power of the study's findings. "While many expensive and niche vehicles do have excellent quality, the fact is that most consumers are shopping in the high-volume mainstream segments. The good news is that consumers don't have to spend a lot of money to get a very dependable vehicle."