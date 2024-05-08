Lexington woman sentenced to 22 years in prison in death of newborn left in trash bag

A Lexington County woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the death of her newborn daughter who was left in a trash bag, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The sentencing came after Brennan Geller, 27, pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse. She was originally charged with murder in her daughter’s death in 2018, The State previously reported.

On the morning of Aug. 14, 2018, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was notified that an infant had been found dead in a trash bag in Geller’s vehicle, according to a news release from the solicitor’s office. One of Geller’s family members found the infant in Geller’s Jeep Laredo hours after the girl had been placed in the bag.

An autopsy revealed air present in the infant’s lungs and other indications that the baby had been born alive, the release stated. The infant was full term, greater than 37 weeks gestation, according to the release.

Geller had been keeping her pregnancy a secret, and repeatedly denied being pregnant to her boyfriend and others.

The sheriff’s department’s Major Crimes Unit determined that Geller left work early in August 2018 and drove to a parking lot in West Columbia. Geller’s web history, which included searching “what to expect while in labor” and “when do contractions stop,” indicated that she was in labor, according to the solicitor’s office.

The release said the sheriff’s department confirmed Geller gave birth in her vehicle without medical assistance. After the delivery, Geller used scissors to cut the umbilical cord and placed the infant in a trash bag.

Doctors would have testified at trial that suffocation could occur under these circumstances, the release said.

Geller was later treated at Lexington Medical Center for complications after the delivery. When questioned by medical staff and law enforcement, Geller initially denied giving birth, according to the release.

Law enforcement officers later searched Geller’s vehicle and found the scissors and towel used in delivering the baby.

Edwin Taylor, the baby’s father, fought for paternal rights to give his daughter a proper burial. He named her Kimberly Faith, the release said.

“I was never given the opportunity to hold her in my arms. I only get to hold her in my heart,” Taylor said in court.

Geller will serve her sentence at the state Department of Corrections. She will not be eligible for parole.