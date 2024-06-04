Insects, unwashed hands shut down Lexington restaurant. What else did inspectors find?

A local taco restaurant was closed by the health department for multiple violations including the presence of insects.

Taco Stop Taqueria, 1474 Anniston Dr. Suite B1, was closed by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on May 23 after scoring 55 during a regular inspection.

Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters





The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.

Restaurants and food service establishments that score below 60 out of 100 on an inspection are ordered closed until issues are remedied.

Taco Stop Taqueria remained closed as of June 4.

According to the inspection report, Taco Stop Taqueria was out of compliance in 28 areas that are considered risk factors for foodborne illness.

When the health department closes a restaurant, a red sign is placed on the door to notify potential customers that food service has been halted. But the health department does not publicize that restaurants have been closed.

A closed sign placed by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on a Lexington restaurant after violations were found on the site.

Why Taco Stop was closed

According to the inspection report, the restaurant was cited for having unauthorized personnel in the kitchen, having personal items improperly stored throughout the kitchen, lack of hand washing, improper food storage, lack of hair/beard restraints, unclean surfaces and more.

The inspection report cited the presence of insects and also said that food was contaminated with “a mold-like substance.”

The restaurant is scheduled to be reinspected this week, according to the health department.

Taco Stop Taqueria scored an 80 on its last inspection on Feb. 16.

How Lexington health department inspections work

Restaurants and food service establishments are required to post their most recent scores at the front door; scores in green boxes indicate passage and scores in red indicate failure.

Inspection scores are available online at the Lexington health department’s web site.

The health department inspects every local food service establishment at least every six months; some restaurants are placed on enhanced regulatory enforcement and receive additional inspections. Restaurants also are inspected if the health department receives credible complaints.

In February, the Herald-Leader published an updated list of the 158 restaurants and food service providers that are under enhanced regulatory enforcement, formerly called probation, by the health department.

Any restaurant that scores 80 or below on an inspection is placed on enhanced enforcement.

Lexington restaurant inspections: Pizza place closed, illnesses reported

Mexican restaurant faces eviction from high-profile spot in Lexington dining district