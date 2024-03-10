Lexington Sporting Club began its second pro season with a home match. How did LSC fare?

Lexington Sporting Club’s second professional season began Saturday night with a draw.

In its first match of the season in USL League One (the third tier of American men’s professional soccer), LSC played Northern Colorado Hailstorm to a scoreless draw at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown in front of a reported crowd of 1,273 fans.

LSC held more than 61% of the possession in Saturday’s match but only managed to direct one shot on target out of eight total shot attempts.

The closest LSC came to scoring was in the 81st minute when new signee Cameron Lancaster sent a free kick from 20 yards out crashing against the right post. Fellow attacker Pierre Mané was unable to redirect the rebound from that shot into a vacant net.

Goalkeeper Amal Knight made three saves as part of his shutout performance, which marks the fifth clean sheet he’s kept for LSC (including the 2023 season).

Among his stops was a stoppage time save in which Knight dove low to his left to make sure LSC took a point from its season opener.

Saturday also marked the LSC managerial debut of Darren Powell, a 51-year-old Englishman who was appointed head coach in November.

Last year during its inaugural season, Lexington Sporting also played to a 0-0 draw in its first home match at Toyota Stadium.

Saturday’s match was the start of the 22-match USL League One regular-season schedule for LSC. The regular season runs until Oct. 26.

Also this season, LSC will play in a newly created, in-season competition that will involve all 12 USL League One teams.

Lexington Sporting also has an upcoming match in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States.

Lexington Sporting Club’s starting lineup is shown prior to its 2024 USL League One season-opening match against Northern Colorado Hailstorm. The teams played to a 0-0 draw at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown.

Next match

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Lexington Sporting Club

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Toyota Stadium in Georgetown

Records: Chattanooga 0-0-0, Lexington 0-0-1

Live video stream: ESPN+

Tickets: www.lexsporting.com/tickets

