Will Lexington see a bed bug boom after spring break? How to avoid bringing pests home

Anytime you travel and stay in hotels or short-term rentals, you run the risk of encountering common pests, such as cockroaches or even bed bugs.

So what about the potentially thousands of University of Kentucky students bound for spring break destinations this month, some of which also happen to be boomtowns for bed bugs, including Orlando and Miami.

Is Lexington doomed to see an increase in bed bug and pest activity once spring breakers return? The short answer is yes, but also, no.

We posed this question to UK entomologist and bed bug expert Zach DeVries. DeVries told the Herald-Leader an uptick in activity could be possible. More people traveling means more opportunities for bed bugs to hitch a ride, after all.

However, DeVries said, there’s likely nothing to worry about in the aggregate.

“I suspect there will be more cases of bed bugs as a result of people traveling,” DeVries wrote in an email Thursday, adding, “I suspect the increase will be marginal, and not really detectable.”

Still, it pays to be careful and aware, especially of where you’re staying and how you store your bags to avoid carrying a potential infestation back home with you. Here are a few best traveling practices to keep in mind.

How do you keep pests away when traveling?

Follow these tips to avoid bringing bedbugs, cockroaches or other pests home with you.

1. Do your research.

Most of us already look at online reviews before booking a hotel room or other vacation rental, but you should take the time to look for any mention of bed bugs, cockroaches or other pest issues in particular.

You’re probably familiar with sites like Yelp, which offer detailed reviews from guests. In the case of bed bugs, however, there’s an online registry of stays where bed bugs have been found. If the place you’re considering comes up and has a persistent and long-term issue with bed bugs, you might want to reconsider your plans.

2. Inspect your room before unpacking.

It may be tempting to leave your bags wherever and flop down onto the bed after an exhausting car ride or flight, but this is when you should be the most mindful.

Immediately after entering your hotel or bed and breakfast, leave your bags by the door and take a few minutes to look for any signs of bed bug or roach activity.

In the case of bed bugs, start by checking the seams and crevices of the mattress, box spring and bed frame. You’re looking for any live bugs, shed skins or dark spots (bed bug poop). Be sure to check other well-used furniture, the baseboards and other places a bed bugs would hide.

For cockroaches, you’ll want to look for strange brown smears, musty smells, droppings that look like coffee grounds or shed skins. If you’re staying in a a spot with a kitchenette, get into the cabinets and pantry and move things around. Oblong-shaped brown or red egg casings are a dead giveaway of a breeding colony.

If you find evidence of bed bug or roach activity, ask to change rooms. Just be sure to request a room that isn’t adjacent to your original room.

3. Don’t leave your open bags on the floor.

If this is your habit when traveling, you may be offering pests, particularly bed bugs, an easy path into your luggage.

Make a conscious effort to hang up your clothes in the closet and keep your bags on a hard surface that’s difficult for insects to climb.

4. Keep your clothing sealed up.

If you still have packing to do before heading out to your spring break adventure, consider using some vacuum-seal plastic bags or packing cubes that can fit into your suitcase. This adds an extra layer of security to keep pests out.

5. Quarantine and inspect your belongings when you go home.

At the end of your trip, as you’re packing up to head home, take some time to inspect your bags, shake out clothing and examine the seams and pockets. If there’s anything that concerns you, seal up the clothing in a plastic bag and wash and dry it on high heat when you get home or before, if you can.

Once at home, quarantine your luggage outside until you can thoroughly vacuum and dispose of or steam-kill any pests. In the days and weeks after your trip, watch out for any signs of infestation.

