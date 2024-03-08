Lexington police: Person sent to a hospital with critical injuries after shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in Lexington early Friday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Around 3:38 a.m. Lexington police received a report that a person had been assaulted with a firearm on the 2400 block of Rockaway Place in the Masterson Station neighborhood. Lexington police Lt. Joe Anderson said that person was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

No information was provided about a potential suspect or what led up to the shooting. Anderson said the scene is still active and an investigation is ongoing.