Lexington police looking for suspect who assaulted, ran away from officers

The Lexington Police Department and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted officers and fled the scene.

The incident happened on Feb. 26 in the Red Mile Road area. Bluegrass Crime Stoppers liaison Kristyn Klingshirn said officers located a stolen vehicle and detained three suspects.

During the investigation, one of the suspects intentionally knocked an officer over and attempted to flee, according to Klingshirn. While fleeing, the suspect knocked a second officer to the ground, causing a visible injury.

The extent of the injuries to the officers is unknown but it did not require hospitalization. Klingshirn said the suspect got away on foot.

The other two suspects who were detained did not provide the identity of the suspect who got away, according to Klingshirn. Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or by visiting their website.