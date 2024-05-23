Lexington police looking for man possibly involved in five recent robberies

The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that possibly committed at least five robberies.

The man is described as having an average build, standing approximately 6-feet-tall and in his 20s or early 30s. Det. Kristyn Klingshirn, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers coordinator, said the man is believed to be the suspect in five robbery cases and one wanton endangerment case.

The first incident happened May 2 at the McDonald’s on Pimlico Parkway. Klingshirn said the suspect approached the victim in the drive-thru, pushed a gun into the victim’s chest and demanded his belongings.

The suspect got away with the victim’s wallet and left on foot, according to Klingshirn. Video surveillance in the area confirmed the suspects actions.

The next day police received a report of another robbery on the 2500 block of Alumni Drive. Klingshirn said similar methods and tactics were used during the robbery, leading detectives to believe the same suspect was involved.

On May 15 police received another report of a robbery at the McDonald’s on Pimlico Parkway, according to Klingshirn. Once again, similar methods and tactics were used during the robbery, leading detectives to believe the same suspect was involved.

Lexington police are asking for any information about the suspect or incidents. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or by visiting their website at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Klingshirn said if someone finds themselves being robbed at gunpoint, the best thing to do is not resist and comply with demands.

“I’m sure that’s not what a lot of people want to hear but you never know what length somebody is willing to do, how desperate they are or how quickly a situation can escalate,” Klingshirn said. “I would never suggest fighting back or anything along those lines just because what could you possibly have that it would be worth your life or putting yourself in more danger.”