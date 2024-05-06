Lexington police investigating city’s fifth homicide of the year

The Lexington Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died from apparent blunt force trauma Sunday.

The incident happened around 7:17 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Christian Road, which is near the intersection of New Circle Road and Liberty Road. Police said officers were responding to a report of person down and found a man suffering from apparent blunt force trauma.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died Sunday, according to police. Detectives from the Personal Crimes Section are investigating the death as a homicide.

No suspect information was provided in a press release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app at p3tips.com.

It’s the fifth homicide to occur in Lexington this year. At this point last year the city’s homicide count stood at eight.

This is the first homicide where the victim died from blunt force trauma since July when 9-month-old Sy’Kia Epps was allegedly killed by her father, 28-year-old Syied Epps.

In 2023 Lexington reported 24 homicides, fewer than the record-breaking year of 2022, when 44 killings took place. The last time Lexington reported 24 or fewer homicides in a year was in 2018, according to Lexington police data, which dates back to 2008.