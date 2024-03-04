Lexington police detective’s car shot 30 times; one suspect facing new federal charge

One of the three men accused of shooting a Lexington police detective is facing a new charge in federal court, according to court records.

Daquis Sharp, 26, has been charged with possession of a firearm that has traveled in interstate or foreign commerce as a convicted felon in Kentucky Eastern District Court. Court documents allege that the charge is connected to a recent shooting that injured a Lexington police detective.

Sharp faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer, second-degree assault (police officer), first-degree criminal mischief and six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in state court from the shooting, according to police. Jatiece Parks, 19, and Zalan Dulin, 19, are the other two suspects in the incident facing the same state charges as Sharp.

Sharp is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $1 million bond for the attempted murder of a police officer charge and a $100,000 bond for a first-degree assault (complicity) charge connected to a separate shooting from this past summer, according to jail records. Sharp is scheduled to appear in Fayette District Court on March 11 for a preliminary hearing.

Federal affidavit reveals more details about the shooting

Lexington police previously said the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Feb. 28 on the 900 block of Royal Avenue. Detectives were following up on an investigation when Sharp, Parks and Dulin opened fire on a detective inside a vehicle.

One shot hit the detective in the thigh but he did not require hospitalization, according to police. The detective was able to return shots and no other injuries were reported.

The detective was conducting surveillance on Sharp at a home on Royal Avenue with other detectives because Sharp is suspected to be linked to violent crime in Lexington, according to a federal affidavit. During the investigation the detectives saw Sharp, Parks and Dulin exit the residence and head towards E. 7th Street.

The detectives lost sight of the three men but heard multiple gunshots and saw multiple muzzle flashes coming from the area where they were last seen. Court documents say the detectives then saw the suspects run back into the home they were originally watching.

The detective’s vehicle was shot 30 times during the shooting, according to court documents. The detective was able to escape his vehicle and find shelter in another detective’s vehicle.

Approximately 43 shell casings were found in the area of the shooting, according to court documents. The detective’s vehicle sustained over $1,000 in damage.

Sharp, Parks and Dulin were subsequently arrested after police initiated an emergency response and setup a perimeter around the home. Court documents say the suspects declined to provide a statement.

Investigators searched the home afterwards and five pistols, according to court documents. It was later determined that the guns were manufactured outside Kentucky.

Investigators interviewed two witnesses after the shooting, including the owner of the home the suspects fled to. Court documents say the homeowner said the guns did not belong to them and they saw Sharp, Parks and Dulin carry bags into the home earlier that evening.

The other witness said the three suspects claimed to be shot at by a vehicle across the street, according to court documents. Surveillance footage captured the shooting and Sharp running back into the home armed afterwards.

Both witnesses said the guns did not belong to them and the homeowner said there should not be guns inside their home, according to court documents.