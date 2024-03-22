Lexington police conclude investigation into reported child abduction attempt

An abduction attempt reported in Lexington last week is unfounded, Lexington police said Friday.

A mother reported to police on March 14 that her daughter said a man attempted to grab her in her backyard, placing a hand over her mouth.

Police said the investigation found there was no abduction attempt and they are continuing to communicate and support the family involved.

“We understand the concerns raised by this incident, and have concluded this was not an abduction attempt,” town officials said. “We want to assure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

Authorities had previously asked any residents living near or on Wood Street to review any security footage they may have for suspicious activity.

“We also appreciate the patience and assistance of the community throughout this investigation,” town officials said in a statement. “The safety and security of our residents remain our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring that Lexington remains a safe place for all. We encourage all residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.”

