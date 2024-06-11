Lexington man charged in UK frat party shooting pleads guilty to amended charges

A Lexington man at the center of a shooting investigation on University Avenue that left 11 University of Kentucky students injured has accepted a plea deal related to the incident.

Jason Almanza-Arroyo, 20, was charged with 10 counts of second degree assault and other offenses after he allegedly fired a shot that injured 11 people in September 2022. One person was wounded by the bullet and 10 others were hit by shrapnel and debris from the shot, according to court records.

Other charges included wanton endangerment, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer and felon in possession of a handgun.

Almanza-Arroyo waived further proceedings and entered a guilty plea on Monday, according to court documents.

The plea deal will dismiss 15 of his 30 original charges and amend seven of the charges to a misdemeanor offense.

He faces six years in prison for a count of second-degree assault, two years for two counts of wanton endangerment and one year for the seven amended misdemeanor charges of second-degree wanton endangerment.

His sentencing is July 26.

What happened the night of the shooting

On Sept. 7, 2022, police responded to the 200 block of University Avenue for a report of a shooting with a victim, according to Officer Greg George with the Lexington Police Department, who testified previously.

Police said one shot was fired in the home’s basement.

UK officials previously said the victim who was shot was a female student. The 10 others who were hurt were also students.

None of the injuries were life threatening.

The party was thrown by the Theta Chi fraternity, according to a UK spokesperson.

A second defendant, Juan Guerrero-Zendejas, was also arrested in the case. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a forged instrument, resisting arrest, fleeing police and public intoxication.

Guerrero-Zendejas has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents. His case remains ongoing.

UK officials previously said the suspects arrested were not students, and they weren’t invited to the party.