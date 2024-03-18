Lexington High graduate running for Statehouse, appears nationally on MSNBC

COLUMBUS — It's kind of hard to stand out when you're one of seven candidates.

That's the situation faced by Lexington graduate Christine Cockley, one of seven Democrats seeking the party's nomination for Ohio's 6th District, representing the west side of the Columbus area, in Tuesday's primary.

Cockley's parents are local lawyer Mark Cockley and Heather Cockley, former domestic relations judge for Richland County and current Mansfield assistant law director.

Their daughter's campaign received a major boost Wednesday night when she appeared on MSNBC's "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell."

Cockley, 28, appeared alongside David Hogg, who rose to prominence during the 2018 U.S. gun violence protests as a student survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, helping lead several high-profile protests, marches and boycotts.

Hogg co-founded a group called Leaders We Deserve, a grassroots organization dedicated to electing young progressives to Congress and state legislatures across the country. Cockley is one of about 30 such candidates he supports.

Cockley appeared nationally on MSNBC

The segment on "The Last Word" was dedicated to young candidates and why they are running for office.

"I am running to represent the west side of Columbus because I saw Republicans trying to take away voting rights and reproductive rights last year," Cockley said on the show. "This is out of touch with what Ohioans and people in my community really need."

Cockley elaborated on what she would do if elected.

"I want to lead with empathy and advocate for our most vulnerable neighbors and take concrete action at the Statehouse," she said.

Cockley added she does not take corporate PAC money, instead relying on small donations.

She talked to the News Journal by phone after her national appearance.

"I am still in shock. It was really cool," Cockley said. "I'm just really grateful that they gave me the opportunity."

She said Hogg gave her a call "out of the blue" to offer his support.

Cockley works as an executive assistant to the president and CEO at a Columbus-area YWCA.

Cockley is 2014 graduate of Lexington High School

Cockley graduated from Lexington High School in 2014 and from the Ohio State University in 2018. She majored in public affairs with a specialization in nonprofits. She also holds a master's degree in public administration from the John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

Cockley said her parents have been a big influence in her life.

"They have taught me everything I know. They are the reason I'm a lifelong Democrat," she said. "They taught me to be engaged. Public service is my passion."

Heather Cockley, who was the first female judge in the history of Richland County, talked about Christine.

"My husband and I are so excited for Christine," she said in an email. "She has always been dedicated to public service, and this is just the next step in her journey. We are, needless to say, very proud of her."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Lexington grad Cockley bids for Ohio Statehouse, lands on national TV