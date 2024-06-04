Lexington Country Club server files lawsuit against member alleging inappropriate conduct

A server/bartender at the Lexington Country Club has filed a lawsuit against a Bourbon County man described in court documents as a member who allegedly touched her inappropriately last year.

In a lawsuit complaint filed May 30 in Fayette Circuit Court, the server, Kailan Flynn, alleged club member Arthur Patrick “Archie” St. George, “(demonstrated) gross negligence, oppression, malice, and/or wanton or reckless disregard of her personal and bodily integrity and rights.”

St. George’s attorney, Thomas D. Bullock, said in a Tuesday statement, “We received a copy of the complaint and intend to respond through the legal process.”

Lexington Country Club officials did not immediately return telephone messages Monday.

Kentucky court records show no criminal charges were filed. Flynn did not pursue charges, her lawyer said.

“As anyone would expect, Ms. Flynn did not choose to be put in this position, and this has been painful for her,” Flynn’s attorney, Michael J. Cox, said Sunday in a statement to the Herald-Leader.

“She is a hard worker who was doing her job, making a living and seeking a happy life like everyone wants. She has demonstrated a considerable amount of courage in standing up for herself, something that is hard for many victims.”

The address on the lawsuit complaint is the same address for a thoroughbred farm in Paris, Kentucky. Stories in national equestrian publications say St. George is a consignor, a high-profile position in the Bluegrass State. It’s a role designed to maximize the price a horse brings through auction or a private sale.

According to the lawsuit, on or about June 3, 2023, St. George leered at Flynn as she served him drinks .

“Flynn asked him not to look at her like that, yet...he asked her to go to a Lexington restaurant with him, saying, ‘I want you to leave with me’. He wrote his phone number on a piece of paper and slid it to her. She told him a definite ‘no’ and that she didn’t want to do that. He finally departed.”

According to the lawsuit, St. George returned, Flynn switched places with another bartender to avoid him. She had her back to him and was completely unaware St. George was approaching her.

“Without any consent or prior awareness by Flynn of his approach, he grabbed her physically by putting his right arm around her and pulling her into his body, and pushed his face into the nape of her neck,” the lawsuit said.

“He then took his left arm and began pushing it down her backside and went inside her pants with his hand. He pushed hard trying to get his entire hand further inside the back of her pants, although she was wearing a belt.:

“Flynn was aghast and screamed for help. The other bartender ran up and yelled at him, ‘Get off her! Get out from behind the bar!,’” the lawsuit complaint alleged.

After the incident, St. George was directed to stand outside the bar in the patron area. The manager was immediately summoned, and St. George then argued with the manager about his conduct, according to the lawsuit.

“Ms. Flynn has been violated, humiliated, mortified, embarrassed, and emotionally tormented by defendant’s (St. George’s) degrading, disgusting and demeaning behavior and sexual assault upon her,” the lawsuit said.

“He caused emotional distress to her that no one should have to endure.”