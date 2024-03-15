Lexington councilwoman pleads not guilty to charges stemming from dispute at store

A Lexington councilwoman pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from a disagreement at a local cellular store.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Tayna Fogle, who is in her first term, was arrested Sunday and charged with menacing, criminal trespassing third degree and resisting arrest at the AT&T store on Richmond Road.

All three charges are misdemeanors. Fogle pleaded not guilty Friday in Fayette District Court.

Fogle was at the store due to problems with her account, according to a Facebook video she posted shortly before her arrest at 3 p.m. In the video, Fogle states she had tried multiple times to get AT&T to help her fix problems with her account and asked for the public’s help.

AT&T staff eventually called the police, according to an arrest citation.

Police allege Fogle at first resisted law enforcement’s attempt to get her to leave the store. Fogle eventually left, but when officers tried to put their hands on her, she resisted, police said in a citation.

Eventually Fogle was handcuffed, arrested and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center. She was released on bail.

Daniel Whitley, Fogle’s lawyer, said the issue should have been handled without an arrest. After her arraignment Friday, Whitley said he is confident once the facts of the case are presented, his client will be found not guilty.

“We look forward to presenting our case and have confidence that she will be found not guilty,” Whitley said.

More than a dozen people showed up to support Fogle Friday, including multiple members of the Black Faith coalition, which pushed for changes to city, school and other policies to create more equality in Lexington after the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in 2020.

Fogle represents the first district, which includes parts of downtown and the city’s east side. She was first elected in 2022.

A pre-trial hearing was set for April 16.