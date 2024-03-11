Lexington councilwoman arrested Sunday on trespassing, other charges

A Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilwoman was arrested Sunday on criminal trespassing and other charges, according to Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Detention Center records.

Tayna Fogle, who is in her first term as a council member, was arrested Sunday after police responded to a disturbance shortly after 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Richmond Road, according to Lexington Police Department.

Fogle, who was first elected in 2022, represents the First Council District, which includes neighborhoods on the city’s east side.

Fogle was charged with criminal trespassing third degree, menacing and resisting arrest.

According to a live video posted to Fogle’s Facebook page at 3:09 p.m. Sunday, Fogle was at an AT&T store because of problems with her account.

Fogle said the people in the store could not help her because they only handled retail issues, not issues with accounts. In the video, Fogle asked the public for help in trying to sort out the problem with her account.

There’s an AT&T location in the 2800 block of Richmond Road, according to the company’s store locator website.

