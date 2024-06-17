Lexington could break a record temperature this week as heat wave continues

Possible record-high temperatures and humidity will continue to sweep across Kentucky this week, with a possible decrease nearing the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service and local meteorologists.

The weather forecast for Monday includes mostly sunny skies, a slight chance of thunderstorms and high temperature of 94 degrees. Later in the week, the heat wave continues with a forecast that calls for a high of 97 on Thursday and Friday.

The highest recorded temperature according to the NWS in Lexington on June 17 is 99 degrees. For June 20, the record is 100 but there’s a higher possibility of breaking a temperature record on Friday — the highest recorded temperature on June 21 is 97 degrees, set in 1988.

The highest recorded temperature ever in Lexington was recorded in 1936 with a high of 104 degrees.

There is a possibility for scattered showers for Monday, according to WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s weather blog.

“The storms aren’t widespread, but they will be loud and may cause some issues for areas seeing them,” Bailey said.

High temperatures continue throughout the week, with Tuesday and Wednesday having the lowest reported temperature for the week with a high of 93 degrees.

Bailey says relief could be on the way. A cold front will try to approach early next week, cooling down temperatures and bringing more rain showers to Kentucky.

Near-record high temperatures are expected through the entire week across eastern Kentucky. This afternoon will bring the best chance for rain until at least the second half of the coming weekend with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. #kywx #ekywx pic.twitter.com/pYUeDBaWHU — NWS Jackson KY (@nwsjacksonky) June 17, 2024