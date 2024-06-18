Lexington changes trash collection because of heat. Here’s when to put out your cans

Because of possible record temperatures from the heat wave and Lexington’s Phase One Heat Plan the city implemented Monday, Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will begin collecting trash and other services an hour earlier this week, the city announced.

City waste collection is changing and will begin one hour earlier, while the heat advisory remains in effect with high temperatures this week, allowing workers to complete work before the hottest part of the day hits.

When should I put out my waste can for garbage pickup?

Residential collection will begin at 4:30 a.m. and commercial services will start at 3:30 a.m. Carts, also known as trash cans, should be placed on the curb the evening before the collection day after 4 p.m.

City offices as well as the Lexington Recycle Center and the Electronics Recycle Center will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, in observation of the Juneteenth holiday.

