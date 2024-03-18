Lexington 2 employee reported sexual harassment. Then she was fired, lawsuit claims

The Lexington 2 school district is being sued by a former employee who claims she was fired after reporting sexual harassment by her supervisor.

Allison Barrs, the school district’s former director of finance, filed suit against Lexington 2 in circuit court last month, and it was moved up to federal court last week because Barrs is also claiming her rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act were violated.

In her complaint, Barrs said her supervisor, then-Chief Financial Officer Travis Crocker, engaged in a “pattern of soliciting a sexual relationship” with her. He allegedly asked her “personal questions about herself, her marriage, and her sexual history,” “shared pictures of himself and requested pictures,” and “invited Plaintiff to his home and out for drinks,” to which Barrs “made excuses not to go.”

“As Crocker’s subordinate, it was difficult for Plaintiff to balance being a helpful, accommodating employee and speaking up for herself,” Barrs said in her filing. “It was especially difficult for Plaintiff, as a person with autism spectrum disorder, to create boundaries. In social situations, Plaintiff models others’ behavior. With her supervisor, Plaintiff felt obligated to answer his questions and to do what he asked, even when she preferred not to.”

Barrs says in her lawsuit that she reported the harassment to the district’s human resources department. She also says she reported that Crocker was harassing other employees and engaging in illegal behavior such as “the possession of a gun on District premises, drinking on the job, misuse of a controlled substance, and improper use of the District’s security cameras.”

The State has been unable to contact Crocker for a response to the lawsuit’s allegation but has requested a copy of his personnel file from the school district. Lexington 2 confirmed he is no longer employed by the school district.

Barrs says she meet with district officials about her complaint on Feb. 23, 2023, and provided them written responses to questions about the allegations, which she hand delivered the next day, the lawsuit claims.

The former finance director was placed on administrative leave Feb. 27, and was notified that she would be terminated a month later, the lawsuit says.

Barrs claims this was direct retaliation for her sexual harassment complaint. She also claims protection under the ADA because of her autism diagnosis.

In its legal reply to Barrs’ claims, Lexington 2 denies that her firing was in direct response to her sexual harassment claims. Rather, all of the district’s actions were “based on legitimate, employment-related reasons.” The district’s response also claims Barrs and Crocker were “involved in a wholly voluntary and consensual personal relationship, which cannot serve as a legal basis for a sexual harassment claim.”

The case is filed in the Columbia division of U.S. district court. Barrs is represented by attorney Shannon Polvi with Cromer Babb and Porter. Lexington 2 is represented by Andrea White of White and Story.