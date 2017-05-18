    Lexi Thompson shoots 65 to lead Kingsmill Championship

    Lexi Thompson watches her tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Kingsmill Championship LPGA golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

    WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lexi Thompson had six birdies in a seven-hole stretch and finished with a 6-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Kingsmill Championship.

    Playing her third tournament since losing the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being penalized four strokes for a rules violation that a TV viewer spotted, Thompson had a one-stroke lead over U.S. Solheim Cup teammates Gerina Piller and Brittany Lincicome and young American Angel Yin.

    Thompson played her opening nine in even par with a birdie on No. 11 and a bogey on No. 17, then birdied No. 1 and Nos. 3-7 on Kingsmill Resort's River Course.

    Top-ranked Lydia Ko was two strokes back at 67 along with Sarah Jane Smith and Giulia Molinaro. Defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 72.